2 things CSK can learn from GT after IPL 2023 opener

The first weekend of IPL 2023 is in the history books. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore opened their accounts by winning their first games.

RR, LSG and RCB recorded big wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, respectively, while PBKS beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a close contest at Mohali. The season opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was a close game as well, which GT won by five wickets.

CSK performed decently in that game, scoring 178-7 in their allotted 20 overs. However, they could not defend the target, as GT romped home in 19.2 overs. The Super Kings will be in action on Monday night against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Ahead of the clash between CSK and LSG in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two things that Chennai can learn from the Gujarat Titans.

#1 Maximise bowling options available in IPL 2023 games

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains in limited overs cricket, and no one understands the game better than him. However, the Chennai Super Kings captain surprisingly used only five bowling options against the Gujarat Titans.

CSK introduced Tushar Deshpande as an Impact Player. Even though Deshpande could not impress much, Dhoni persisted with him and decided to give him four overs. The uncapped pacer ended up conceding 51 runs in 3.2 overs at an economy rate of 15.3.

Even former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was surprised with Dhoni's approach. Speaking on Cricbuzz after the game, Sehwag said:

"Had Dhoni used an over from Moeen Ali somewhere in the middle, he may not have needed to go to Tushar Deshpande, who was highly expensive. You don't see MS Dhoni making such mistakes often."

GT did not commit this error. After Yash Dayal went for 14 runs in his first over, captain Hardik Pandya did not give the ball to him again in the innings. Hardik bowled the remaining three overs.

#2 Limit number of extra runs while bowling

The inexperience in the CSK bowling attack was visible during their IPL 2023 game against Gujarat Titans. Chennai conceded 12 extras - six leg byes, two no-balls and four wides - to Gujarat.

Those 12 extra runs proved to be the difference in the end. Wides and no-balls are something CSK bowlers can work on. When they conceded two no-balls, they gifted two free-hits to the Titans, and the GT batters smashed boundaries off both free-hits.

Meanwhile, the Titans conceded eight extra runs - six leg byes, one no-ball and one bye. The four wides and one extra no-ball from CSK impacted the game's result.

It will be interesting to see how the Super Kings perform in their second IPL 2023 game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

