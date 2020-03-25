×
2007 T20 WC hero Joginder Sharma urges fans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak and 21 day lockdown

  • Joginder Sharma helped India win against AUS and Pakistan in the semi-finals and finals in the 2007 T20 WC respectively.
  • England's tour of SL, SA's tour of India, NZ's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 have all been affected.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 Mar 2020, 13:04 IST

Joginder Sharma
Joginder Sharma

2007 T20 WC winner Joginder Sharma urged the people of Haryana and the country to stay at home given the present coronavirus crisis. Associated with the police department, Sharma posted multiple photos on twitter where he was seen dismantling the crowd at public places and shops. In his post, he asked for the full cooperation of the Indian masses to fight the pandemic.

Sharma, who was part of India's winning T20 WC campaign in 2007 was handed the position of DSP by the Haryana Government. In 2016, he was promoted as a Commissioner of Police in the Haryana Police department.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia, HBL PSL 2020 and IPL 2020 were all postponed or canceled. Domestic cricket throughout the world has been affected

Sharma came to limelight when he was asked to bowl crucial overs in the maiden edition of the T20 WC in 2007 by captain MS Dhoni. He bowled tight lines and lengths and defended runs on both the occasions to help India win their maiden T20 title. He bowled against Australia in the semi-finals as well as in the finals against Pakistan to seal victories. He even played 16 matches for CSK in IPL but didn't make it far in his cricketing career, later taking up a role in the Haryana police department.

Published 25 Mar 2020, 12:39 IST
