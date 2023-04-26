3 Abhinav Manohar knocks that show he can be the finisher Team India need 

Karnataka batter Abhinav Manohar has been a relatively constant feature in the Gujarat Titans' (GT) batting unit since making his debut in 2022. The defending IPL champions secured the big-hitter's services for ₹2.6 crore at the last mega-auction and he is definitely showing his caliber, justifying his reputation from domestic cricket.

A lower-middle-order batter, Abhinav possesses brute strength and has the ability to clear any boundary. He has a knack for hitting sixes and is an ideal player to have in the death overs.

He has played 24 T20 matches since making his debut in 2021 as a 27-year-old. Across domestic and franchise cricket, the right-handed batter has scored 488 runs at an explosive strike rate of 160.

With Hardik Pandya seemingly moving above the order for India in the shortest format, a strategy that is bound to continue with the all-rounder more or less in charge of the team now. Coupled with Dinesh Karthik's phasing out from the team as well, the Men in Blue are in dire need of a reliable finisher in T20Is.

While Abhinav is yet to be fully tested, the fact that the shortlisted candidates for the finishing role are not at their best favors the Karnataka batter. The likes of Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Abdul Samad have not had a campaign to remember so far.

On that note, here are three innings by Abhinav Manohar that show he can be the finisher India needs.

#1 42 off 21 balls (GT vs MI; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad; IPL 2023)

Abhinav Manohar has had a quiet IPL 2023 up until now, with Sai Sudharsan being their premium uncapped batter and the likes of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia handling the finishing job.

However, a recent shuffle in GT's middle order has allowed room for Abhinav and given the team management reason to persist with him after a brilliant cameo in the team's 55-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad.

His six-hitting ability was on full show as he hit Piyush Chawla and Cameron Green for massive sixes. He was on course for more, but his knock ended courtesy of a sharp catch by Jason Behrendorff in the deep.

He hit 42 runs off 21 deliveries and his innings was responsible for GT's death overs surge, leading them to a score of 207-6 in the first innings. The uncapped player was adjudged the player of the match for his heroics as well.

#2 70* off 49 deliveries (Karnataka vs Saurashtra; Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi; 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali QF)

The unbeaten 70-run knock also marks Abhinav Manohar's highest career score. Coming into bat at 34-3 in the powerplay while chasing a 146-run target in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final, the right-handed batter played a gem of a knock.

Against a bowling attack comprising the experienced Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, and Prerak Mankad, he almost singlehandedly led Karnataka to the semi-finals.

Abhinav's unbeaten 70 off 49 deliveries helped Karnataka chase down the total with one ball and two wickets to spare.

He also top-scored in the final with 46 runs, but Karnata ended up losing the match after Shahrukh Khan won the title for Tamil Nadu with a memorable last-ball six.

#3 62* off 29 deliveries (Karnataka vs Punjab; Eden Gardens, Kolkata; 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali QF)

Abhinav Manohar once again stepped up in a knockout encounter for Karnataka, but in the 2022 edition, it was in a losing cause. Karnataka were handed a massive 226-run target at Eden Gardens by Punjab following Shubman Gill's maiden T20 hundred.

The Mayank Agarwal-led side were reeling at 18-3 at one stage and were all but out of the game. Abhinav, however, kept the team alive and took the game to the very end with his unbeaten 62 off 29 deliveries, a knock studded with five fours and five sixes.

Karnataka required 92 runs off the final five overs and largely led by Abhinav's efforts, they finished with 216 on the board, only nine runs short of the target, giving Punjab a major scare in the process.

Will the talented finisher receive a national team call-up in the near future? Let us know what you think.

