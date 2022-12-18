3 all-rounders CSK can use as the Impact Player in IPL 2023 

The addition of the Impact Player rule would have complicated Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) plans for the IPL 2023 auction.

Although the rules haven't been released yet, the tactical substitution law will likely allow every team to make one substitution after 14 overs of either innings. The Impact Player will be able to bowl his full quota of four overs or bat after replacing a batter who's already out, given that the team uses only 11 batters in total.

Cricbuzz recently reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can limit this to just Indian players.

The 14th-over clause means that teams will likely use it for death overs-specialist bowlers, hard-hitting finishers, or quality all-rounders. Some might see a case for MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar to be used that way as well, but that won't work out.

Impact Players need to be announced in the team sheet before the toss. If CSK choose Dhoni because of his finishing skills and the opposition decide to bat first after winning the toss, they will be without their captain for the first innings.

Similarly, Chahar could be a good bet to come in after the 14th over when CSK are batting first and opening with the new ball in the second innings. But if they are asked to bowl first, CSK will lose their best new-ball bowler for nothing.

In the absence of Dwayne Bravo, the four-time champions need to add a few Indian death-over specialists and some young finishers who can hit the ball long from the get-go in the IPL 2023 auction. But even if they can't, below are the three all-rounders who can do the job for them this season.

#1 Shivam Dube

Although he didn't play all the games, Shivam Dube was among CSK's best players in an overall poor IPL 2022. He scored 289 runs at a strike rate of over 156, including a match-winning 95 not out against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He seems like the perfect choice for Impact Player. The 29-year-old's strike rate of 209.09 in death overs in 2022 was the highest for his team. Thanks to their all-rounder resources, CSK didn't have to use his bowling much either.

CSK can play with an extra bowler in their 11 and bring in Dube if they need a strong finish while batting or if one of their batters is struggling to get off the blocks.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

How can you not think of a man who hit 37 runs in one over against a peak-in-form Harshal Patel as your Impact Player? Ravindra Jadeja can tonk the ball high and far and only a few current Indian players can compare him for his pace-hitting skills.

Like Dube, Jadeja didn't do much with the ball last season. If CSK can play a leg-spinner in their playing 11, he can be a better attacking option while bowling first. Jadeja can replace the leggie after he has completed his four overs and will then be there as a proper batter in the second innings.

Even if they bat first, he can come in after the 14th over and still be a decent sixth option with the ball in the second innings. A win-win for Dhoni's team. The only issue is that once in a while, the team will have to survive a few overs without their best fielder on the ground.

#3 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Under-19 World Cup 2021 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar surprisingly didn't play any games for the franchise in 2022. The new rules might help him change that.

Hangargekar showed immense potential as a new-ball fast-bowler and a finisher in the World Cup, making him a near-perfect choice to be the Impact Player.

The 20-year-old is in great form too, having picked up the joint-most wickets (15 at an average of 24.93) for Maharashtra in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 50-over tournament, and five more in the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

CSK can use him as a finisher after 14 overs who can take the new ball alongside Chahar and Mukesh Choudhary or get him to bowl a couple of overs at the death and use him as a full-time batter in the second innings.

In either case, he can do what Cameron Green does for Australia and be CSK's X-factor in IPL 2023.

Also Read: Predicting the most expensive buys in Set 2 of the IPL 2023 Auction

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes