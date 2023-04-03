3 Ayush Badoni knocks that show that he's perfect for India's future

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni has carved a niche for himself in a very short time. Although small in stature, the right-handed batter packs an aggressive game and can clear any ground.

Badoni's stock has been on the rise since making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. He played a couple of handy knocks in IPL 2022 and also began the 2023 season on a bright note, smashing 18 runs off just seven balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Although it's still a very small sample size, Badoni has proved that he is here to stay. He has lived up to the "Baby AB" tag very well and is certainly someone who can serve India for a very, very long time.

On that note, let's take a look at three Ayush Badoni knocks that show that he's perfect for India's future.

#1 54 off 41 balls vs Gujarat Titans (IPL 2022)

Ayush Badoni showcased his potential on the first day in office at the biggest T20 franchise tournament. He came out to bat after Lucknow lost a few quick wickets but was unfazed by the pressure at hand.

Badoni smashed four boundaries and three sixes for his 41-ball 54 and stitched together a crucial 84-run stand with Deepak Hooda to help the team post a respectable total of 158 in 20 overs.

The way he handled the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, and Varun Aaron showed that he is ready to play at the highest level.

#2 19* off 9 balls vs CSK (IPL 2022)

The unbeaten 19 off nine deliveries against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in all certainties stamped his credibility as a finisher.

Chasing 211 runs, LSG were in a spot of bother after the Super Kings crawled back into the game in the second half of the run chase. But Evin Lewis, who came out to bat at No. 4, kept the Super Giants in the hunt.

However, the masterstroke came from Ayush Badoni, who kept his composure to take the team home. He struck two towering sixes under pressure to take LSG over the line in a close contest.

#3 10* off 3 balls vs Delhi Capitals (IPL 2022)

Ayush Badoni produced another masterstroke to win a game for Lucknow last season. Chasing 150 runs against DC, wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock played a gem of a knock to bring the equation down to five runs required off the last over.

Shardul Thakur, who was tasked with bowling the final six balls, got off to a brilliant start as he dismissed Deepak Hooda, bringing Badoni to the crease.

The youngster let the next delivery go to the wicketkeeper before smashing a boundary and a six to win the game for his side. He remained unbeaten on 10 off just three deliveries.

