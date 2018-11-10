3 Bangladeshi cricketers who deserve IPL stints

Liton Das

Another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the most popular T20 league in the world, is just around the corner. Hundreds of cricketers from various corners of the world are gearing up for the tournament. However, just a handful of them are from Bangladesh, even though the country has more cricketers who deserve a chance in the IPL.

Only six Bangladeshi players took part in IPL since its inception, and they are Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Ashraful, Abdur Razzak, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mustafizur Rahman. Tamim Iqbal is the only other player who was called up by Pune Warriors India but did not get a chance in a single game.

Today, Bangladesh cricket has the service of a few youngsters who have all the abilities to compete in the IPL. But unfortunately, they did not get an opportunity last year. The main thing that proves the worth of Bangladeshi players in the IPL is their aggressive mentality. The modern-day T20 cricket is all about aggression in many ways, and Bangladeshi cricketers fit the style of IPL for this reason.

We have picked out the names of three Bangladesh cricketers who deserve a chance in the IPL.

#3 Liton Das

Liton Das is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Bangladesh who deserves a chance in the IPL. He is one of the best cricketers Bangladesh has produced He drew the attention of the Asian cricket fraternity when he struck an eye-catching ton in the Asia Cup final against India.

Das has played 54 first-class matches and scored 4464 runs with an average of 51.31. He appeared in 88 List-A matches and struck 3231 runs averaging 39.40 at an exciting strike-rate of 91.65. Despite having all the capabilities, he is yet to show his prowess in the shorter format of the game.

The 24-year-old batsman played the last BPL for Comilla Victorians but failed to impress. Sylhet Sixers, another BPL franchise, roped him in for the next season. They considered him for his incredible show in the Asia Cup, and before that, he helped Bangladesh to clinch the T20I series against West Indies where he played an incredible 61 run knock in the series decider at Lauderhill.

