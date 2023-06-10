South African all-rounder Albie Morkel is an underrated player, one who never got the due credit for his performances, neither in international cricket nor in the IPL.

Morkel was one of the rare breed of fast bowling all-rounders who could bat anywhere in the order and also bowl in all phases of the game.

When the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed him in 2008, little did they know that he would prove to be the X-factor for them and provide much-needed balance to the side.

His 140+ SR while batting in different positions, and his economy of 8.21 exemplify his caliber as an out-and-out match-winner for his side.

Albie Morkel turns 42 today, and on that note, let's take a look at some of his memorable moments in the IPL.

3 best Albie Morkel moments in the IPL

#3. 4/32 against RCB, 46th Match, Chepauk, IPL 2008

It was the first time that Albie Morkel delivered on the trust CSK placed in him by wreaking havoc on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting order on a sluggish Chepauk pitch.

CSK were riding high on confidence with five back-to-back wins, but Albie's contributions had not been significant so far.

But this match saw him playing at his full potential, where he used his cutters, slower ones, and other variations to outfox the RCB batsmen, picking up four wickets and restricting the opponents to a paltry score of 126/8 in their stipulated overs. His scalps included some big names, including Rahul Dravid and Mark Boucher.

This performance gave him a sense of belonging in the league.

But a spirited bowling effort from Anil Kumble, who took three wickets, saw CSK falter, thus losing the match by 14 runs.

#2. 62 (34) against RR, 32nd Match, Chepauk, IPL 2010

Saying Albie Morkel loved playing at Chepauk would be an understatement. He used to bring his best to this ground more often than not.

On a placid Chepauk track, Chennai got the fiercest of the starts as the opening duo of Matthew Hayden and Murali Vijay added 62 inside the Powerplay, and it looked like they would finish above 200 runs.

However, Hayden and Suresh Raina were then dismissed in quick succession, which prompted skipper MS Dhoni to send Morkel up the order.

And he responded in style, smashing 62 runs off just 34 balls to help CSK finish with a mammoth total of 246/5.

Morkel also picked up two crucial wickets, including the dangerous all-rounder Yusuf Pathan.

#1. Smashing 28 runs off Virat Kohli, 13th Match, Chepauk, IPL 2012

It was a high-scoring thriller at a belter of a wicket at Chepauk, where Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, and Virat Kohli propelled RCB to an imposing score of 205 runs.

CSK were fighting, but they never managed to keep the asking run rate in check, needing 43 off the last two overs.

The then-RCB skipper Daniel Vettori decided to hand over the ball to Kohli as he had only two options left - Raju Bhatkal, who had conceded 35 runs in his two overs, and Chris Gayle.

But what happened next is folklore for the ages. Albie Morkel smashed the part-time bowling of Virat Kohli for 28 runs in the penultimate over, which very much brought his team back into the game. The hosts then went on to win on the last ball, with Ravindra Jadeja edging it to the third man for a four.

Poll : 0 votes