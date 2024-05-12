3 best bowling performances in RCB-DC matches in IPL ft. Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game on Sunday, May 12. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this mouth-watering contest.

RCB are seventh in the points table with five wins in 12 appearances. In their last outing, the Bengaluru-based franchise posted a mammoth total of 241 against Punjab Kings, with a top knock from Virat Kohli (92). Then, the bowlers did well to bundle out Punjab for 181 and win the game by 60 runs.

Meanwhile, DC are placed fifth in the standings with six victories in 12 appearances. The last appearance of the Capitals came against the Rajasthan Royals, where they compiled a strong score of 221, courtesy of Abishek Porel (65). The bowling unit held their nerves to eke out a 20-run victory for the team.

This game holds special importance, as the team winning it will keep their hopes alive to reach the playoffs. Moreover, Axar Patel is set to lead the Capitals, after Rishabh Pant was suspended due to the slow-over rate penalty.

On that note, let's check out the three best bowling performances in RCB-DC matches.

#3 Kagiso Rabada - 4/24, IPL 2020

The 19th game of IPL 2020 season witnessed RCB and DC clashing in Dubai. Invited to bat first, the Capitals were off to a fine start with Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (32).

Although, skipper Shreyas Iyer (11) failed, Rishabh Pant (37) and Marcus Stoinis (53*) paved the way for DC to post 196 on the board.

In response, the RCB were reduced to 43/3 in the powerplay overs, with a clinical bowling effort from DC. Then, Kagiso Rabada went on to dismiss Virat Kohli (43), Washington Sundar (17), Shivam Dube (11) and Isuru Udana (1) to finish with figures of 4/24 off four overs.

His efforts bore fruit, as the Delhi-based franchise secured a 59-run victory.

#2 Kagiso Rabada - 4/21, IPL 2019

The Proteas pacer registered his best IPL figures of 4/21 in IPL 2019 game at Bengaluru. Rabada took important wickets of Kohli (41) and AB de Villiers (17) to put RCB under pressure, and also sent Akshdeep Nath (19) and Pawan Negi (0) packing to restrict them to 149/8.

In the second half, Shreyas Iyer (67) was the major contributor, as the Capitals sealed the chase in the 19th over.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat - 5/25, IPL 2013

This 2013 game in Delhi proved to be a thriller, as the Capitals went on to win the game by just four runs. Batting first, RCB Cheteshwar Pujara (17) and Chris Gayle (4) early.

However, the superb knock from Virat Kohli (99 off 58) along with support from Moises Henriques (26) and De Villiers (32*) boosted RCB to 183.

Then, Jaydev Unadkat secured breakthroughs of Mahela Jayawardene (19), Virender Sehwag (18) and Unmukt Chand (41). Then, the left-arm pacer got rid of Kedar Jadhav (8) and Morne Morkel (19) to finish with figures of 5/25. Unadkat's performance helped RCB to restrict Delhi to 179.

