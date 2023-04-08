3 best caught and bowled wickets in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the best franchise T20 league in the world, with several world-beating players participating in every edition.

While the batting and bowling on display have obviously been top-notch, the quality of fielding on show has also been unbelievable over the years.

An example of such terrific fielding efforts was on show during the recently concluded Match 10 of IPL 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Although the Hyderabad-based franchise lost the game by five wickets, their frontline pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a moment of brilliance. While bowling his second over of the innings, the SRH bowler pulled off one of the catches of IPL 2023 to dismiss LSG's Deepak Hooda.

Kumar dived to the left during his follow-through and took a sensational one-handed catch off his bowling.

Here's a look at the three best caught-and-bowled wickets in IPL history:

#3 Vinay Kumar's catch to dismiss David Warner in IPL 2013

Vinay Kumar held onto a sharp catch in IPL 2013 [IPLT20]

In what was a nail-biting contest in IPL 2013, the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) went to a super-over before RCB prevailed as the eventual victors.

The match began in enthralling fashion as RCB bowler Vinay Kumar pulled off an incredible catch to eliminate Delhi opener David Warner.

During the sixth over of the innings, Warner tried to swat away a length delivery from the bowler, before Vinay showed some quick reflexes to pull off a stunning catch to end the entertaining 43-run opening stand.

Given the speed at which the ball came to Vinay, he did extremely well to put both hands on the ball before grabbing it with his fingertips.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav's catch to dismiss Umesh Yadav in IPL 2022

Kuldeep Yadav returned to haunt his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a stunning performance for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022. He took a stunning catch to dismiss Umesh Yadav and complete his four-wicket haul.

The incident occurred during the final ball of Kuldeep’s spell. After dismissing Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine earlier in the over, the spinner was high on confidence.

Umesh Yadav struck with a slog sweep off the first ball to keep up with the rising required run rate. Kuldeep Yadav injected some air into the googly, resulting in a big top edge.

The ball soared miles into the sky, heading for the mid-on region. Both Kuldeep and Rishabh Pant ran for the ball, but the spinner was confident and made a loud call before putting in a dive to take a stunning catch.

#1 Dwayne Bravo's catch to dismiss Yusuf Pathan in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2018

Perhaps the biggest entertainer in IPL history, Dwayne Bravo has had countless "wow" moments in the marquee league. The showman from Trinidad was a phenomenal all-rounder during his 15 years in the tournament.

Moreover, he was also one of the best fielders and took splendid catches in almost every season. During IPL 2018, however, he took a blinder of a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Yusuf Pathan in Qualifier 1 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With SRH in some trouble at 69/5, Yusuf Pathan was tasked with building an innings for his side.

During the 15th over of the innings, Bravo bowled a fuller ball to Pathan, who went full throttle on the drive and didn't keep it down.

The ball went hard and extremely low towards Bravo, who had little time to react. Remarkably, however, the CSK all-rounder managed to reach it in the middle of his follow-through and almost performed a cartwheel to make sure he kept hold of the ball.

The marvelous dismissal further sunk SRH's ship, who could only post 139 runs in their 20 overs. Courtesy of a clinical knock by Faf du Plessis (67*), CSK hunted down the target and sealed their spot in the IPL 2018 finals.

