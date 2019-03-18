3 best foreign bowlers who have represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history

Dale Steyn and Mitchell Starc both have been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad once in their careers

Royal Challengers Bangalore have perhaps been the unluckiest franchise in IPL history. Despite having a star-studded line-up every year, the team has not won a single IPL championship in the past 11 years. They have had stars like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, KL Rahul, Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Ross Taylor in their batting ranks, but the bowling department of the team has always let them down.

When the batsmen pile a mountain of runs on the board, it is the responsibility of the bowlers to defend the target well. However, this has not been the case for Royal Challengers Bangalore as their bowling department has been their prime weakness; not that the owners have not invested in their bowling department but the bowlers and the batsmen of RCB have not clicked together.

In this article, we will have a look at the 3 best foreign bowlers who have represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history:

#1 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc played for RCB in IPL 2014 and 2015

In the only two IPL seasons he has played so far, Mitchell Starc had picked 34 wickets in his IPL career lasting 27 matches. He played all the 27 IPL games of his career for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Starc was the lead pacer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in those 2 seasons but he could not feature in the 2016 and 2017 editions of IPL because of injury. Kolkata Knight Riders picked him for the 2018 edition but his injury did not allow him to turn up for KKR. This year, he had opted out of IPL owing to the upcoming World Cup.

Despite the injury issues he has had, Starc is by far the best foreign bowler who has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history.

