3 best stunning catches in the IPL by AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers' retirement comes as a rude shock to cricket ardents across the world. The former South African skipper will be a notable absentee whenever any league across the globe takes place.

More so in the IPL, though, as AB de Villiers was more than just a formidable, solid, and destructive batter for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was equally phenomenal on the field and was one of the safest hands who could pouch the toughest of catches.

On that note, we relive 3 of AB de Villiers' best catches in the IPL.

#1 DC vs RCB | 2010: AB de Villiers' swivel by the rope

AB De Villiers celebrates a catch while on national duty

Back in 2010, AB de Villiers was part of the Delhi outfit and pulled off a magnificent catch on the boundary ropes against what would become his future IPL team.

Chasing 184, Bangalore were 137/7 in 18 overs and had all but lost the game. Umesh Yadav, then playing for DC, was clubbed to long-on by Praveen Kumar. The tail-ender seemed to find the sweet spot of the bat with the shot as the ball was sailing towards the crowd. But De Villiers stunned the roaring audience with a brilliant one-handed effort near the ropes.

He leapt full stretch, plucked the ball and fell vertically down to avoid touching the ropes and complete a screamer.

#2 SRH vs RCB | 2018: Superman AB

Alex Hales, facing off against his England mate Moeen Ali, decided to take the tweaker on and slogged one towards deep midwicket. However, he only found AB de Villiers near the ropes, who leapt up and grabbed it out of thin air.

Hales was looking dangerous scoring 37 off just 23 balls and de Villiers put an end to that breezy knock with a surreal stunner.

#3 SRH vs RCB | 2021: Pouches one to dismiss Jonny Bairstow

A lovely delivery from Shahbaz Ahmed tempted Bairstow to take a massive swipe and could only find the top-edge. Calling for it, AB de Villiers covered enough ground to short mid-wicket to complete another terrific catch.

