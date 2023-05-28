3 best knocks for Mumbai Indians from IPL 2023 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) came third in the ongoing IPL 2023 after they were comfortably trounced by the high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.

Despite a few injuries to senior players, especially in the bowling group, Mumbai did really well to end up just one hurdle short of the summit clash.

MI's strongest suit was inarguably their batting. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav; and young guns like Tilak Verma, Cameron Green, and Nehal Wadhera, no target was unreachable for them. After all, they hunted down scores of over 200 four times in the league stage, the most by any franchise in a season.

Needless to say, with such brilliant batting talent, the MI franchise also saw some outstanding knocks throughout the campaign. Here are the three best knocks for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Honorable mentions:

Tilak Verma - 84* vs RCB

Ishan Kishan - 75 off 41 vs PBKS

#3 Suryakumar Yadav - 83 off 35 vs RCB, Match 54

Suryakumar put on a show vs RCB [IPLT20]

Undoubtedly, Suryakumar Yadav was MI's batter of the tournament. Whenever he was on song, Mumbai mostly prevailed.

In a crucial game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Suryakumar was in his usual beast mode. He smashed a wonderful quick-fire 35-ball 83 as a match-winning contribution for his side.

In their 200-run chase, MI were in a spot of bother when they lost both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma in the span of three balls inside the powerplay. After Kishan helped MI reach 50 runs in just four overs, Wanindu Hasaranga brought RCB back into the game by dismissing both the MI openers.

This led Suryakumar to the crease. With MI still needing 148 runs in the last 15 overs, he kept the momentum of the innings going. Suryakumar, alongside Nehal Wadhera, added 47 from overs 5 to 10 before going berserk in the second half of the innings.

Manoeuvring the ball according to the field, SKY smashed the RCB bowler all around the park. Phenomenally, Surya hit 65 runs in just 20 balls after the 10-over mark. Wadhera, meanwhile, complemented Suryakumar perfectly and clobbered his second consecutive half-century, in 34 balls.

Batting at a phenomenal strike rate of over 237, SKY clobbered 7 boundaries and 6 sixes in his knock, which came to an end in the 16th over. But by then, the match was almost over as MI needed just eight more runs with 4.2 more overs to go.

Wadhera (52* off 34) hit the winning maximum to complete Mumbai's shellacking of RCB at the Wankhede Stadium.

#2 Cameron Green - 100* off 47, Match 69

Cameron Green was MI's hero vs SRH [IPLT20]

MI's most expensive signing ever (₹17.50 cr) in Cameron Green lit up the IPL when he smashed a resounding century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last league fixture.

After being put in to bat first, Sunrisers ended up on 200/5 from their stipulated 20 overs. Chasing 201, MI batters made a mockery of the target and left SRH bowlers clueless. Despite Ishan Kishan going out for 14, Rohit Sharma stood tall and put away his early struggles to score a brilliant 37-ball 56.

However, the star of the day was none other than Green, who played his best IPL knock. While batting at No. 3, he came out all guns blazing and scored his first 30 runs off just 10 balls before registering a 20-ball fifty.

He was the architect for MI and continued his striking despite losing Rohit in the 14th over. Clobbering eight boundaries and as many maximums during his innings, the tall Aussie all-rounder plummeted to his maiden IPL century by hitting the winning shot for MI.

It was a win that ended MI's league campaign with 16 points after which they qualified for the playoffs.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - 103* off 49 vs GT, Match 57

Suryakumar Yadav raising his bat at Wankhede [IPLT20]

Certainly, the best innings for MI and one of the best in this year's tournament came when Suryakumar Yadav smashed his much-awaited IPL ton. The flamboyant batter struck a delightful 103*-run knock off just 49 balls when MI took on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 57.

After being put in to bat first, MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a steady start to the side, accumulating 61 runs inside the powerplay. However, the seventh over by Rashid Khan saw the end of both the MI openers, which led to Suryakumar Yadav taking guard in the middle.

After a couple of overs, Nehal Wadhera also lost his wicket and Suryakumar was tasked with providing the impetus to the Mumbai innings.

And oh boy! He did more than just that. The 32-year-old produced a scintillating knock where he put the in-form Gujarat bowlers to the sword with his magnificent strokeplay.

SKY started on a decent note, scoring 23 runs off his first 18 balls. However, post the 12th over mark, he shifted gears and put on a show at the Wankhede. In his usual style, Suryakumar clobbered the ball left, right, and centre of the pitch and mustered as many as 80 runs in his last 31 balls.

He attacked the two Afghan spinners in Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan with sweeps and used his favourite scoops against the pacers.

Off the last ball of the innings, the Mumbai batsman hit Alzarri Joseph for a maximum over square leg to bring up his maiden IPL century. SKY's incredible knock of 103* from just 49 balls helped MI post 218/5.

In reply, GT lost eight of their wickets with only 103 runs on the board. But Rashid Khan's freakish innings of 79* from 32 balls reduced the winning margin as MI registered their seventh victory of the season by 27 runs.

