3 big positives for RCB despite loss to CSK in IPL 2023

A jaw-dropping IPL 2023 thriller at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prevail over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs on Monday, April 17.

Having posted a mammoth 226/6 in their 20 overs, CSK were in for a scare with their southern rivals going all-out in pursuit of their target. RCB were in the driver's seat at one stage, but a superlative exhibition of death bowling by Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande got the job done for the Super Kings.

The Challengers have now suffered their third loss in five IPL 2023 matches, while the equation is the exact opposite for the Super Kings. RCB next head to Mohali to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 20, and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

On the back of last night's defeat, we look at three positives for the Royal Challengers to take from the game.

#1 Going for the target despite the early wobble

When Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror departed in the first two overs of the chase against CSK, it seemed as though RCB were staring at a heavy defeat.

Yet, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis launched a stunning counter-attack that harbored realistic hopes of pulling off a record chase in the league's history.

It may not have ended in fairytale fashion, but the fact that the Challengers got as close as they did ought to motivate them. It's up to them as to whether they view the glass as half-empty or half-full, considering that they were the favorites ahead of the death overs.

Ending eight runs shy of a 227-run target, though, is no mean achievement. As they set out to make winning a habit in IPL 2023, this is something they should take plenty of motivation out of.

#2 Mohammed Siraj holds his own amidst the carnage

Mohammed Siraj's fine IPL 2023 campaign spilled over into the contest against CSK, having bowled a tight two-over spell in the powerplay. While he failed to land a breakthrough when he was reintroduced into the attack, he bowled a superb 19th over despite conceding a six off the first ball.

Siraj reiterated just why he remains one of the finest pace-bowlers in Indian cricket today with returns of 1/30 for RCB on Monday. With Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel struggling for control and rookie seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar enduring a forgettable day, Siraj's spell stood out.

RCB need him to continue delivering in a similar fashion, particularly with the team caught in the midst of a logjam in the points table.

#3 Suyash Prabhudessai delivers the 'impact'

While he showed glimpses of what he was capable of last year, the game against CSK was Suyash Prabhudessai's first in IPL 2023. It wasn't an easy situation to walk out into either, with his team needing 36 runs off 19 deliveries and Dinesh Karthik just dismissed.

Despite Pathirana executing his yorkers at will, Prabhudessai wasn't fazed. With 17 runs required off four deliveries, he pulled out a ridiculously brilliant reverse ramp to keep his team afloat.

It wasn't going to be enough in the end, but his 11-ball 19 showed just why he is one of the more exciting young batting prospects in the country. He is known to have a reputation for attacking spin too and has certainly made a case for batting higher up the order, with RCB needing a spin hitter for the middle overs.

