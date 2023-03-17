3 bowlers who could benefit under Dwayne Bravo as CSK bowling coach 

One of the finest all-rounders in the history of the IPL, Dwayne Bravo was appointed as the bowling coach of the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings for the 2023 edition.

He announced his retirement as a player from the cash-rich league but will continue his journey with the 2nd most successful team in the tournament.

Bravo is looking forward to his opportunity to groom young players and will also pass on valuable information that has made him the player he is today.

Bravo’s experience of being one of CSK's most decorated players over the years should augur well for players who can take a leaf out of his book and use his psyche in crunch situations.

That said, let’s now have a look at three bowlers who could benefit under Dwayne Bravo’s tutelage as CSK bowling coach.

#1 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has emerged as CSK's leading new ball bowler over the last few years

CSK’s new ball bowler, Deepak Chahar, had to miss the previous edition of the tournament due to a back injury. His absence, especially in the powerplay overs, proved to be decisive as CSK didn’t manage to qualify for the last four.

Chahar’s ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a lethal option, especially with the new cherry. MS Dhoni has mostly used him with the new ball, but with Bravo not being part of the set-up anymore as a player, it’s time for Chahar to take the onus on himself and bowl some crucial death overs.

In this regard, no one can be a better teacher than the man himself. He will certainly look to learn a thing or two about his slower deliveries and try to imply it in his game.

#2 Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaie Pretorius will look to play a pivotal role for CSK

The South African all-rounder had all the prospects of becoming the ideal replacement for Bravo, but to replicate what he did with the ball for close to a decade will be very difficult to replicate. Pretorius can fill multiple roles for the MS Dhoni-led side.

He has the ability to play the long handle, especially in the powerplay, and can be used as a pinch hitter. With the ball, he has the ability to hit the deck and swing the ball and also has some exceptional slower deliveries up his sleeve.

Pretorius will be keen to pick the brains of Bravo and try to replicate some of his slower deliveries in the forthcoming IPL season.

#3 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

The skiddy customer, who made a name for himself in India’s triumphant campaign in the 2022 U-19 World Cup, was snapped up by the four-time champions for a sum of Rs 1.5 crore.

He had to warm the benches for the entire season last year, but the experience of rubbing shoulders with some of the best would have definitely come in handy.

Hangargekar has the ability to generate steep bounce and hit the deck consistently. Slower balls and variations are key for any fast bowler in T20 cricket, and Dwayne's presence as the bowling coach will certainly help the U-19 star develop some new skills and implement them in his game.

Poll : 0 votes