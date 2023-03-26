3 bowlers who can replace Mohsin Khan in LSG's starting XI for IPL 2023

LSG's left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan has been ruled out for most of the IPL due to a left shoulder injury. According to ESPN Cricinfo, he underwent surgery to remove blood clots in his bowling shoulder and is yet to resume bowling.

Khan's absence will be a huge blow to the Lucknow-based franchise. He made his debut last season and left an immediate impact. The 24-year-old picked up 14 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 14.07 and an economy rate of 5.96.

This article explores 3 bowlers in the LSG squad who can replace Mohsin Khan in their playing XI.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat

LSG signed left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat for a base price of ₹50 lakhs during the IPL auction in December. Unadkat recently made a comeback to the Indian Test side for their tour of Bangladesh last December. He has been one of the biggest names on the domestic circuit for over a decade now.

Unadkat is the most experienced option that LSG have. He has played 91 matches in the tournament and picked up 91 wickets at an average of 30.53 and an economy rate of 8.79. Although his performances have declined since 2018, he remains the best bet because he is also a left-arm pacer like Mohsin Khan.

#2 Yash Thakur

LSG roped in Kolkata-born Yash Thakur for ₹45 lakhs after a bidding war with PBKS at the auction. The Vidarbha pacer has shown a lot of promise at the domestic level since his List A debut in the 2016/17 season. The right-arm medium-fast bowler made his T20 debut in the 2018/19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Thakur has an impressive T20 record - 55 wickets in 37 matches at an average of 14.40, an economy rate of 6.68 and a strike rate of 12.9. He was also Vidarbha's highest wicket-taker (15 wickets) in the SMAT last year.

#3 Mayank Yadav

Lucknow signed the right-arm medium-fast bowler Mayank Yadav for ₹20 lakhs at the mega auction in 2022. The Delhi bowler did not play last season, but the KL Rahul-led franchise retained him in their squad ahead of the auction.

The 20-year-old made his T20 debut in SMAT 2022/23 against Manipur. He played 6 matches and took 7 wickets at an average of 15, an economy rate of 6.56 and a strike rate of 13.7 - showing immense potential and promise in these matches.

