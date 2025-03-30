3 changes CSK can consider for IPL 2025 clash vs RR in Guwahati ft. Devon Conway

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had mixed fortunes after the conclusion of the first week of IPL 2025. While the franchise marched to an emphatic win against the Mumbai Indians in their opening encounter in Chennai, CSK went down to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 50 runs in their second encounter.

The action now shifts to Guwahati on March 30, 2025, when Chennai play the host Rajasthan Royals (RR). RR have lost both their encounters in IPL 2025 and will look to get some points on board.

There have been a couple of players who have looked out of touch for CSK and the team management could look to rope in players from the fringe for their next encounter against RR.

On that note, here is a look at three changes CSK can consider for their encounter against RR in Guwahati:

#1 Devon Conway for Sam Curran

English all-rounder Sam Curran has failed to impress in the first two matches of IPL 2025. CSK could look to include opener Devon Conway in the playing XI against RR in Guwahati.

CSK re-signed Conway for ₹6.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. The opener has scored 924 runs in 22 innings with the bat at an average of almost 49 and a strike rate of 141.28.

Conway could provide stability at the top of the order with his fellow Kiwi teammate Rachin Ravindra. Conway has the ability to change gears and provide the much needed impetus of the innings.

The New Zealander with his experience of playing in the IPL and being with CSK in the past could enjoy the confidence of the captain and the coach and could play his first match of IPL 2025 against RR.

#2 Jamie Overton for Sam Curran

Jamie Overton can be included in place of an out-of-form Sam Curran - Source: Getty

English all-rounder Jamie Overton was picked up by CSK for a sum of ₹1.50 crore during the IPL 2025 auction. He could be the like-for-like replacement for his fellow mate Sam Curran.

Curran has failed to make his mark in IPL 2025. With the bat, he has scored 12 runs in two innings. He has bowled four wicketless overs at an economy rate of 11.75 in IPL 2025.

CSK could rope in Overton for Curran. Overton has tasted success for England in the shortest format. He has an average of 16.81 and an economy rate of 8.16 with the ball in 12 T20Is. He is a handy batter in the lower middle-order and can clear the boundary with ease.

He could be the fast-bowling all-rounder CSK have been looking for, and his inclusion could be the master stroke in the game against RR.

#3 Vijay Shankar for Deepak Hooda

Vijay Shankar could be a handy pick for CSK ahead of Deepak Hooda - Source: Getty

Vijay Shankar had a decent IPL 2023 with the Gujarat Titans. In 10 innings, Shankar score 301 runs at an astounding strike rate of 160.11. GT ended up as runners-up in the said season, and Shankar was one of the bright spots for the team.

However, he had an ordinary IPL 2024. The all-rounder was roped in by CSK for a sum of ₹1.20 crore during the IPL 2025 auction.

The CSK franchise is known to bring out the best in the players who are at the fag end of their career and could bring out the best in Shankar. He is vastly experienced, having played nine IPL seasons in the past.

Shankar could find a place for himself in the playing XI ahead of Deepak Hooda who has failed to impress in the first two outings in IPL 2025. Hooda has scored seven runs across both innings and could be the casualty for CSK ahead of the encounter against RR.

