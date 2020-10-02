3 lineup changes CSK should make against SRH

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face the Sunrisers Hyderabad today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The game is an opportunity for both sides to gain momentum in this year's IPL.

The Sunrisers ended their two games losing streak in their last game against the Delhi Capitals. CSK, on the other hand, won their first game of the season against the Mumbai Indians, but have gone on to lose their next two encounters against the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

CSK have experimented with their squad in the first few games of the season. Unfortunately for them, it didn't go well against the Royals and the Capitals. Now, it is time for CSK's management to go back to the drawing-room and pick their strongest XI against the Sunrisers.

CSK need to get their tried and tested players back on the field and will expect them to change the current form of the team. We look at three changes CSK should make to their starting XI today.

#3 Ambati Rayudu for Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ambati Rayudu has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for CSK in the last few seasons of the IPL. Due to the absence of star player Suresh Raina this season, the responsibility of providing a good start and playing the middle overs without losing too many wickets, has fallen on the shoulders of Rayudu and Faf du Plessis.

Having scored a phenomenal knock of 71 off 48 balls against the Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020, Rayudu was unavailable for the next two games due to a hamstring strain. CSK team management picked Ruturaj Gaikwad to replace him, and failed miserably and was impatient against both the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

With Gaikwad failing to make use of his opportunity, CSK should turn to their experienced campaigner Ambati Rayudu to counter SRH's formidable bowling line-up.

#2 Imran Tahir for Josh Hazlewood

Imran Tahir is considered by many pundits to be one of the most successful spinners in the T20 format. He has exceeded expectations in most of the T20 leagues around the globe. Despite his reputation with the ball, it was surprising when CSK did not pick Tahir against the Mumbai Indians in the first game of the season.

Furthermore, he was overlooked again in the next two games as well. In his absence, the two CSK spinners, Chawla and Jadeja, were slaughtered by the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

Having lost their last two games, it is time for CSK to pick Tahir in the starting XI. Due to the long boundaries at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, it will also be difficult for the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen to target the South African spinner.

Having been the IPL Purple Cap holder last season, Tahir should be selected instead of Josh Hazlewood, who was ineffective with the ball and didn't pick up a single wicket despite his experience.

#1 Dwayne Bravo for Sam Curran

Dwayne Bravo has been one of the most entertaining performers in the history of the IPL. He has shown his ability, both with the bat as well as the ball, for CSK in the past and is a part of their core group of players.

Bravo won the Caribbean Premier League with the Trinidad Knight Riders and was rested for the first three games of the current season.

Having scored 1483 runs in 38 innings at a strike rate of 128.28 and picking up 147 wickets at an average of 24.60, Bravo's absence has certainly had an impact on CSK's performances so far this season.

Despite Sam Curran's impressive performances in the last couple of matches, he should be dropped to make room for Dwayne Bravo. With his perfect yorkers and well-disguised slower deliveries, Bravo will certainly improve the performance of his team in the death overs.