3 changes DC can consider for IPL 2025 clash vs SRH in Hyderabad ft. T Natarajan 

One of the underachievers in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Delhi Capitals (DC) started the 18th season in a sublime fashion. They won four consecutive matches to get their campaign underway, and it looked like a playoff spot was just a guarantee given the form they had shown.

However, their form has tapered off significantly in the last few matches ever since the narrow defeat against the Mumbai Indians from a winning position. They have lost three of their last four matches and are currently out of the top-four race, holding on to the fifth spot with 12 points in 10 matches.

The Capitals will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad later today (May 5) and cannot afford a hiccup, especially with the way things are panning out in the competition. All the top four teams have already won seven matches and are close to making the cut for the playoffs. A defeat for DC today could see them find it hard to make it to the last four.

The form, especially in the bowling department, has been a concern for DC, and it's time for them to make some changes ahead of today’s encounter. With the match slated to commence in a few hours time from now, let us look at three changes DC can consider for the IPL 2025 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad:

#3 T Natarajan for Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera celebrates picking up a wicket for DC. Source: Getty

Left-arm speedster T Natarajan was bought by the Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore but is yet to feature in the playing XI this season. DC mentor Kevin Pietersen had earlier stated that while Natarajan is a fantastic bowler, it's difficult to accommodate him given the combination they have played so far.

Dushmantha Chameera hasn’t been at his best in the tournament so far and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.67 in the three matches he has played so far. He bowled well in the death in one of the matches but what DC need at the moment is consistency, and Natarajan can provide that.

Karun Nair had a stellar run in all three formats in the Indian domestic season and when he made his first appearance against the Mumbai Indians (MI), it looked like he is just continuing his dream run with the bat. He scored a magical 89 off 40 deliveries and almost single-handedly won the match for DC.

However, it wasn't to be as MI made a dramatic turnaround to outstage DC in a nail-biting thriller. Since then, Karun Nair’s form has gone down drastically. He hasn't been able to provide the consistency at the top of the order and maybe it's time to look beyond the experienced campaigner.

He has scored just 65 runs in the last five matches and with a youngster like Sameer Rizvi waiting in the wings, it might be time to give him the opportunity. Rizvi is someone who loves taking on the bowlers and at this juncture, DC might need a player who can bat freely without thinking whether he will retain his spot for the next match.

#1 T Natarajan for Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar hasn't been at his best in the tournament so far. Source: Getty

Mukesh Kumar has been a designated death-overs bowler for the Capitals, but he has been far from his ideal best in the tournament so far. Besides showing a few glimpses in some of the matches, he has leaked runs both in the middle overs and in the death overs.

In 10 matches so far, Mukesh has conceded 311 runs at an economy rate of 9.87, which hasn't given the stability DC required in the death overs. With T Natarajan waiting in the wings, it's high time the left-arm pacer gets a game.

He has all the attributes of a T20 bowler and is a master of toe-crushing yorkers to immaculate slower deliveries. He has been out of action for a while, but given the situation DC are in, Natarajan could be the choice going forward.

