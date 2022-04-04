IPL 2022: 3 Changes Delhi Capitals should make in the batting order before their next match

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered their first loss of the IPL 2022 season when they faltered in their chase against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Titans, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, defended their target of 172 and beat the 2020 finalists by a comfortable 14-run margin.

The Capitals, after an initial setback when they lost three quick wickets upfront, had a steady fourth-wicket partnership between skipper Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav.

However, once the latter was run-out after a mix-up with Pant, the rest of the Delhi side crumbled and couldn’t put up a fight against the the opposition.

Coach Ricky Ponting will be pondering over missed opportunities in a game that could have easily gone in his side’s favor. David Warner’s availability will surely strengthen Delhi's batting for future games.

Delhi may need to make some adjustments to its line-up going forward. Let's take a look at three changes in the batting order the Capitals need to make ahead of their next game.

#1 Rovman Powell batting higher up the order

Rovmann Powell should bat higher up the order for Delhi Capitals

Rovman Powell is an explosive batsman but hasn’t got much of an opportunity to strike big so far in the IPL. The Capitals are sending him in at No. 6. That appears to be a little late for the big-hitting West Indian as he has to curb his natural instincts while batting with the tail.

The Delhi Capitals must give him the freedom to bat naturally and fearlessly, which is likely if he bats higher up the order.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan replacing Mandeep Singh

Sarfaraz Khan hasn’t had much success in the last few seasons of the IPL. However, he has shown immense consistency in the domestic circuit, scoring loads of runs for the Mumbai domestic team.

Khan would be an ideal candidate to replace Mandeep, considering the array of unorthodox shots he possesses. Delhi Capitals could invest in young Sarfaraz in pursuit of building a strong pool in the years to come.

#3 Rishabh Pant at No. 3 to control the game better

In the first two games, the Delhi Capitals lost early wickets in the powerplay. This forced the middle-order batsmen to play in a rather measured way during the powerplay, while chasing big targets.

Skipper Rishabh Pant has shown immense maturity in recent times with the added responsibility of captaincy and he is an ideal candidate to bat at No. 3.

At No. 3, Pant can surely have better control over the game, especially while chasing. He can both be an aggressor as well as anchor the innings in case of a batting collapse.

