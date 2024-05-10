3 changes GT must make for IPL 2024 clash vs CSK

The Gujarat Titans (GT) find themselves on the verge of elimination at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. With three games to be played, a defeat in their upcoming game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would put curtains on their campaign.

GT will host CSK in the 59th match of the cash-rich event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The last time these two sides met at the venue, CSK lifted their fifth IPL trophy on the final delivery of the summit clash in IPL 2023.

CSK have been playing decently this time and coping up with the pace to keep their place in the top four intact. GT, on the other hand, hold the wooden spoon and are just one loss away from being knocked out of the race.

Going up against CSK, who are backed with a victory from their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Gujarat-based franchise will have to field the best set of players if they wish to grab a win and halt the defending champions’ momentum.

GT have already tried 22 That said, let’s look at three changes that GT can make ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against CSK.

#3 Replace Wriddhiman Saha with BR Sharath

Ever since Wriddhiman Saha returned from his brief injury layoff, he has not found the required touch with the bat and has been struggling to put runs on board. As an opener, the team heavily relies on his and Shubman Gill’s contribution, and their failure adds pressure on the middle-order.

To get things right, GT will have to tweak their opening combination and replace Saha with BR Sharath, who has shown promise on the domestic circuit.

GT can also change the opening pair by promoting Sai Sudharsan at the top of the order. Gill too needs to fire, as his inconsistency with the bat has seen the team struggle.

#2 Kane Williamson in for an overseas bowler

GT can try and make a few changes to their bowling unit if possible if that helps solve their problem with the batting unit. Depending on Indian bowlers and replacing an overseas bowler with a strong foreign batter like Kane Williamson or Matthew Wade might as well prove beneficial.

GT started well but they lost the momentum soon and got off track. Having played 11 games so far, they have suffered defeat in seven and won just four. Williamson's experience of playing in crunch situation, and his vast international experience will come in handy for GT.

With the impact substitute rule in place, GT can use it to deploy a hard-hitting batter on the field instead of someone out of form. As of now, Vijay Shankar has been coming into the side as an impact sub, but he can be a part of the main XI as per the need of the hour.

#1 Strengthen bowling lineup by bringing back Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav can make his experience count in the forthcoming game against CSK. CSK’s batting unit includes experienced campaigners like Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, and former skipper MS Dhoni among others.

Umesh has prior experience of playing against them at one point or other, especially during his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Umesh Yadav can help GT decode CSK’s tactics and put a dent to their batting unit.

