3 changes RCB must consider for their IPL 2023 match against LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of IPL 2023 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will be on the lookout to bounce back strongly after their heavy defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

The three-time finalists succumbed to spin bowling and showed a lot of cracks, particularly in their middle-order batting as well as their bowling in the second half of the innings.

In both matches so far, RCB have been very proficient in the powerplay with the ball and have not faced a threat from the opposition's top order. However, they have failed to close out the innings well, not making the most of the momentum created by the new-ball bowlers. The absence of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood has certainly not helped their cause as well.

Another issue is the fragility of the batting unit after the opening duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. With Rajat Patidar not being there, RCB are missing a link between the top order and the middle order, leaving the team to be heavily reliant on all-rounders.

On that note, let us take a look at three potential changes to the playing XI that RCB must consider for their upcoming contest against LSG.

#1 Mahipal Lomror for Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed has proven to be a reliable option for RCB over the course of the last couple of seasons. However, so far in the IPL, he has only bowled one over and didn't have the best of outings in their loss against KKR.

RCB could consider bringing in Mahipal Lomror, who is a much more secure option with the bat when compared to Shahbaz and can even turn his arm over if needed.

With RCB struggling to find a stable middle-order batting option, Lomror has proven to be adept in the role in the past. He can even be used as a floater, being a left-handed batter, with the majority of his IPL outings with the bat coming in at No. 4 or No. 5.

#2 Avinash Singh for Akash Deep

RCB's bowling department has proven to be their downfall on so many occasions over the years. However, Bangalore arguably compiled their best-ever bowling unit comprising Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj.

The remaining piece of the jig-saw eventually comes down to Indian pacers, and that is where RCB have lagged at times. While Harshal Patel's death-bowling skills are vital for the side, they might have to revisit Akash Deep's role in the team.

The right-arm pacer has played seven matches in the IPL so far, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 11.08. This season, he has one wicket in two matches at an economy rate of 11.80. He has also not been able to compensate for his high economy with wickets, as he has ended up wicketless in three matches and has only taken multiple wickets on one occasion.

Avinash Singh was roped in by the franchise at the 2023 mini-auction through their scouting system and the peculiar fact is that he is yet to make an appearance at a competitive level in cricket, much like KKR's Suyash Sharma.

The right-arm pacer has the ability to hit the 150 kmph mark and this could prove to be the right time to hand out an opportunity, especially because it is much needed.

#3 Finn Allen for Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell was roped in as a replacement player for the injured Will Jacks ahead of the season. The New Zealand all-rounder had a patchy outing with the bat against KKR and has been handy with the ball across RCB's two matches so far.

However, the three-time finalists could consider bringing in an extra batter instead of Bracewell, considering Glenn Maxwell could employ the role of the right-arm off-spinner for a couple of overs if required.

Finn Allen, who is highly rated on the T20 circuit, is yet to make his franchise debut despite being part of the squad since 2021. Even during the team's top-order woes in 2022, the New Zealand international was not handed an appearance.

Allen's potential inclusion would mean that Virat Kohli might have to shift to No. 3, or that the opening combination remains the same with the explosive batter taking the No. 3 slot instead.

Who will win the upcoming encounter between RCB and LSG? Let us know what you think.

