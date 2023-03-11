3 cricketers who took a photo with Virat Kohli before becoming stars

Virat Kohli has enjoyed immense success in international cricket. The 34-year-old has been passionate about the game since childhood and has excelled in all three formats of the game. He has made 74 centuries in international cricket, behind only Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli has been a role model for many young cricketers ever since he led India to the Under-19 World Cup in 2008. A few of the cricketers he has inspired are now professional players themselves.

Here are three cricketers who took a picture with Virat Kohli before they became stars:

#1 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has played alongside Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League. The duo have had a few memorable partnerships in the last couple of years and have been an integral part of the RCB top order.

During IPL 2020, RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in a group match. Padikkal scored 63 in the game and Kohli was unbeaten on 72 as RCB chased down the target with ease. After the game, Padikkal shared pictures on social media showing his journey from a fan standing alongside Kohli to being his teammate.

#2 Marco Jansen

The tall, lanky South African pacer got a picture taken with Virat Kohli before he went on to make a name for himself in international cricket. Jansen was a new bowler and bowled to Kohli in the nets in 2018.

Three years later, Jansen made his Test debut against India and took the prized wicket of Kohli in India's second innings.

Jansen is currently an integral member of the South African team in all three formats.

#3 Shreyanka Patil

#RCB “I have a photo with Virat Kohli as a fan. He didn’t talk to me then. I have that photo framed in my house. It has always been Virat Kohli. It’s because of him I started watching cricket,” - Shreyanka Patil #RCB vGG #WPL “I have a photo with Virat Kohli as a fan. He didn’t talk to me then. I have that photo framed in my house. It has always been Virat Kohli. It’s because of him I started watching cricket,” - Shreyanka Patil#RCB #RCBvGG #WPL https://t.co/VYfggqLCpa

RCB all-rounder Shreyanka Patil recently shared details of her first meeting with Virat Kohli.

Patil was quoted as saying in RCB Bold Diaries:

"He took the phone and clicked a picture with me. I still want to say that he touched me here (on her arm). I went to the school and I was like, 'Virat Kohli touched me'. It was so nice to meet him, to take a picture with him,”

Patil is now making a name for herself with strong performances in the WPL.

