3 CSK players who can replace Ambati Rayudu after IPL 2023

With Ambati Rayudu calling time on his career on the back of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinching the IPL 2023 title, it marks the end of an era. The right-handed batter bowed out with six title triumphs in the league.

Rayudu's eight-ball 19-run innings was instrumental in the Super Kings clinching their fifth title in the final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having taken the attack to an in-form Mohit Sharma, he made life easier for the Super Kings even as it went down to the wire thereafter.

As Rayudu walks into the sunset of his IPL career, CSK will know that replacing a batter of his versatility will be tough. Be it at the top or in the middle order, he excelled in just about any role handed out to him with minimal fuss.

There are some options in the current champion squad that they can turn to of course. Let's look at three such names who could be the heir to Ambati Rayudu post IPL 2023:

#1 Subhranshu Senapati

Odisha's Subhranshu Senapati made headlines in Qualifier 1 when CSK faced GT in Chennai. On the park as a substitute fielder, a visual of skipper MS Dhoni asking him to take a deep breath and relax went viral, before it was followed by a sharp direct hit that sent Darshan Nalkande packing.

Senapati has been a regular substitute fielder for the Super Kings in the last two seasons even as he's yet to feature in a game in the tournament. On the back of Rayudu's retirement in IPL 2023, however, the door might finally open for the right-handed middle-order batter.

Technically sound with the bat, his T20 numbers are modest - while he boasts a healthy average of 30.25, his strike-rate is just a shade under 120. Ideally, he'd want to work on that given the role that he could be asked to play with Rayudu retiring.

With CSK bound to have put in work behind the scenes though, Senapati might just unleash a version that could take the league by storm in future.

#2 Shaik Rasheed

Technically very compact, the prodigious young Shaik Rasheed is one of the most highly rated young batters doing the rounds in the country at the moment. A number of experts including former chief selector MSK Prasad have regarded him as a Test batter for the future.

Rasheed got his first taste of the IPL during CSK's successful triumph in the recently concluded season. The 18-year old batter from Andhra was also a regular substitute fielder and was often named in the list of impact substitute options throughout IPL 2023.

His outrageously brilliant boundary catch against Punjab Kings (PBKS) made headlines and he certainly ought to be looked after carefully as a future regular.

Rasheed is very much in the nascent stages of his career but what he possesses is a compact technique, particularly against spin. His power game is only bound to get better with time and it shouldn't come to anybody's surprise if he becomes a household name and steps into Rayudu's shoes seamlessly.

#3 Nishant Sindhu

All-rounder Nishant Sindhu could well be the heir to Ravindra Jadeja at CSK. But there's is no reason why the left-arm spinning all-rounder can't be used in place of Rayudu in the playing XI as well, given his maturity and ability to play spin really well.

Given that he offers the option of a left-handed batter, it's an added factor to tap into. Of course, the current Super Kings lineup has enough of them in the form of Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali and Jadeja, with Ben Stokes also in their roster. But if things work out, Sindhu could possibly be looked at for a role in the middle-order.

He has made a promising start to his first-class career for Haryana with three fifties and two hundreds in 12 matches. His T20 numbers are bound to get better and CSK could use his prowess against spin effectively post their success in IPL 2023.

Who do you think CSK must look at to replace Ambati Rayudu in their lineup post IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

