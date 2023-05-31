3 times Rashid Khan failed against CSK in the IPL

Rashid Khan had a night to forget in the IPL 2023 final for Gujarat Titans (GT), as the defending champions were dethroned by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite racking up 214/4 on the board, GT had a task on hand with rain disrupting their momentum and the DLS method coming into force. The Super Kings had to score 171 off 15 overs which they managed to do so with Ravindra Jadeja holding his nerve to score 10 runs off the last two deliveries.

Rashid endured a torrid spell, going for 44 runs off his allotted three overs. After Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad pierced the gaps at will in his first over, Ajinkya Rahane unleashed a couple of perfectly executed sweeps off his second before Shivam Dube struck two monumental sixes off his third to bring the asking rate under control.

Rashid Khan @rashidkhan_19



Thank you to all the fans and everyone who stood by us this season especially during this final



We will continue our fight and comeback stronger



#AavaDe #GujaratTitans #IPL2023 Not the result we hoped for but really proud of each and everyone in this teamThank you to all the fans and everyone who stood by us this season especially during this finalWe will continue our fight and comeback stronger Not the result we hoped for but really proud of each and everyone in this team 💙Thank you to all the fans and everyone who stood by us this season especially during this final 🙏We will continue our fight and comeback stronger 💪#AavaDe #GujaratTitans #IPL2023 https://t.co/Y8MZR2GDPF

This wasn't the first time that CSK had the measure of the Afghan superstar though.

Let's look at three other instances where he failed to stand up against MS Dhoni and Co.

#1 IPL 2019 - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

If there was one batter who always seemed to have the measure of Rashid, it was Shane Watson. The Australian gave a good account of the same in CSK's IPL 2019 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai, despite heading into the game direly out of runs.

Manish Pandey's stunning 83 off 49 deliveries powered the SunRisers to 175/3 in their 20 overs. In response, Watson played out a maiden over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar but it seemed like a deja vu was on the cards, having torn into their bowlers in the final of the previous edition.

That is exactly what transpired - there was the odd stare exchanged between him and Rashid but it was the Australian opener who had the last laugh. He unleashed his slog sweeps at will and didn't spare the spin wizard, who was taken apart for 44 runs off his four overs despite picking up Suresh Raina's wicket as CSK romped home by six wickets.

#2 IPL 2018 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets My favourite Ambati Rayudu knock would be the one he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the away leg in 2018. Did something special that afternoon in Uppal stadium. My favourite Ambati Rayudu knock would be the one he played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the away leg in 2018. Did something special that afternoon in Uppal stadium.

Rashid entered SRH's home clash against CSK in IPL 2018 on the back of a hammering he took against Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle in Mohali. He wasn't to be spared by the Super Kings either, with Ambati Rayudu dishing out a masterclass.

Once Rashid had Faf du Plessis stumped and the score read 32/2 at the start of the eighth over, the visitors were in all sorts of trouble. Rayudu then launched a counter-attack with Raina being an able ally as the Super Kings stormed back to post 182/3 on the board, which proved to be four runs too many for SRH.

Rashid was carted for 49 runs off his four overs which was easily one of his most expensive outings to date in the IPL.

He nearly made amends with the bat and had to score a six off the last ball to take his team home. Dwayne Bravo held his nerve though to ensure that CSK prevailed.

#3 IPL 2023 - Qualifier 1, Chennai

Rashid wasn't quite at his best in Qualifier 1 against the Super Kings.

On a pitch that was slightly tacky at the Chepauk Stadium, Rashid wasn't quite at his best when GT faced CSK in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.

A well-set Ruturaj Gaikwad negated him without a fuss, with an inside-out loft over extra cover and a dab down to the third-man fence being the two standout shots.

The CSK batters played him out with considerable ease and while he returned to remove Rayudu off the last ball of his spell - in the 18th over of the innings - it wasn't before the right-handed batter clubbed him for a maximum.

The ace spinner finished with returns of 1/37 off four overs. While not a terrible outing as such, a batting team would take it with both hands on most days against Rashid and CSK would have certainly felt satisfied with that.

They eventually went on to win the game by 15 runs before pulling off a stunning heist in the final.

Which CSK batter do you think has played Rashid Khan the best to date? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: Best playing 11 of IPL 2023 ft. Shubman Gill & Ravindra Jadeja

Poll : 0 votes