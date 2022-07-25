3 current Indian IPL stars who will play in overseas white-ball competitions soon

Indian cricketers who own IPL contracts do not receive permission from the BCCI to participate in most overseas competitions. An Indian cricketer needs to retire from international cricket and the IPL to become eligible to play in other T20 leagues.

Fans will remember how Praveen Tambe once earned an IPL contract from Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 but was not allowed to play in the league due to his previous participation in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Similarly, players like Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Yuvraj Singh, and Sudeep Tyagi had to end their international and IPL careers to play in overseas T20 leagues.

However, there are some competitions in which BCCI allows its active players to participate. Soon, Indian fans will see the following three current Indian Premier League stars playing in overseas competitions.

#1 Krunal Pandya - Royal London One-Day Cup, England

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya turned up for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. The spin-bowling all-rounder performed brilliantly and helped LSG finish in the top 4 of the points table.

Despite his impressive showing in IPL 2022, Krunal did not receive a place in the Indian squads for the series against South Africa, Ireland, England, and West Indies. Krunal decided to sign a contract with English county Warwickshire to work harder on his skills and improve his game.

The all-rounder will be available for the entire Royal London One-Day Cup 2022.

Informing fans about Krunal's arrival, Warwickshire Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said in a media statement:

“Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic.”

Warwickshire will play their first match of the Royal London One-Day Cup on August 2 against Gloucestershire.

#2 Chetan Sakariya - T20 Max Series, Australia

Like Krunal Pandya, Chetan Sakariya made his ODI debut for India last year. However, he is nowhere near the Indian squad right now. The left-arm pacer performed decently for Delhi Capitals in the few matches he got to play for the franchise in IPL 2022.

As part of the player and coaching exchanges between the MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia, Sakariya will soon head to Australia to participate in the T20 Max series. He will play for Sunshine Coast in the competition, starting on August 18.

#3 Mukesh Choudhary - T20 Max Series, Australia

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mukesh Choudhary will also head to Australia under the MRF-Cricket Australia programme and play in the T20 Max Series. Choudhary, who had a memorable debut season in 2022, will be keen to sharpen his skills ahead of IPL 2023.

Choudhary will represent the Wynnum-Manly team in the tournament. Sakariya and Choudhary will also get an opportunity to link up with the Queensland Bulls team of Australian domestic cricket in their pre-season preparations.

