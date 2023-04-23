3 current Indian pacers who have broken multiple stumps

Fast bowlers love the sight of stumps flying after dismissing a batsman. Getting a batsman out clean bowled is a dream dismissal for every bowler and often the impact is such that the stumps are broken into pieces.

Pace bowlers like Shoaib Akhtar and Dale Steyn, among others in their prime, have been known to break multiple stumps due to their sheer pace.

Indian pacer bowlers have lately started to come into their groove and have been known to break multiple stumps in various formats. Here is a look at three current Indian pacers who have broken multiple stumps.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

The left-handed pace bowler had an excellent outing against the Mumbai Indians on April 22, 2023. He was given the tough job of bowling the final over and defending 15 runs against the likes of Tim David and Tilak Verma. David took a single off the first ball and thereafter Arshdeep struck twice in two balls.

He initially dismissed the in-form Tilak Verma and thereafter the impact player Nehal Wadhera. Both were dismissed bowled and Arshdeep on both occasions broke the middle stump.

Courtesy of Arshdeep's last over, Punjab Kings won the game by a margin of 13 runs, with the pacer conceding just two runs and breaking two middle-stumps in the final over.

#2 Mohammad Shami

Shami has been a part of the Indian team for almost a decade and has bowled many match-winning spells for his team.

He has broken stumps on multiple occasions while bowling. The most memorable incident was during a Test match against South Africa at Vizag in 2019. Shami took five wickets in South Africa's second innings and guided his team to a famous win.

He picked up wickets of Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Dane Piedt (all bowled), and Kagiso Rabada (caught behind). Post his match-winning spell, he posed with a broken stump he had affected while dismissing Bavuma during the day.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz #Ripper Ajinkya Rahane holds aloft the stump that Mohammad Shami broke in half to dismiss Alastair Cook #INDvENG Ajinkya Rahane holds aloft the stump that Mohammad Shami broke in half to dismiss Alastair Cook #INDvENG #Ripper https://t.co/NOkZQoUmry

Shami earlier in 2016 broke the off stump while dismissing Alastair Cook in a Test match incidentally at the same venue as above i.e. Vizag. He dismissed Cook in the third over of England's first innings on Day 2. The English skipper was dismissed for just two runs and India went on to win the said Test by 246 runs.

#3 Umran Malik

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Relive how he picked his first wicket of the



#SRHvRR | @SunRisers @umran_malik_01 doing Umran Malik things!Relive how he picked his first wicket of the #TATAIPL 2023 .@umran_malik_01 doing Umran Malik things! 👍Relive how he picked his first wicket of the #TATAIPL 2023 👇#SRHvRR | @SunRisers https://t.co/QD0MoeW1vF

Umran Malik is currently India's fastest bowler and has uprooted stumps on various occasions while bowling in the IPL and also in international games. In the ongoing edition of the IPL, he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal bowling at 149.2 kmph and uprooted the off stump.

Malik has also broken stumps while bowling in Indian colors. In a T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot earlier this year, the pacer bowled above 145 kmph on a regular basis and clean-bowled Maheesh Theekshana on one such occasion. The said delivery was above 146 kmph and the off stump went for a toss and thereafter was broken.

Malik will only improve with time and is likely to break many stumps due to his sheer pace.

