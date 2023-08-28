3 current RCB players who won trophies in other leagues in 2023 Ft. Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been one of the unluckiest franchises in IPL history. Despite assembling a strong squad in almost every season, the Bangalore-based franchise have failed to win the title even once. They have qualified for three IPL finals and one CLT20 summit clash, but they lost all four of them.

RCB have been a part of all IPL seasons so far. They even featured in the Champions League T20 multiple times. Earlier this year, RCB also made their debut in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won the trophy, the following three players from their current roster became champions in other T20 leagues across the world. Here's a look at the list.

#1 RCB women's captain Smriti Mandhana won The Hundred

Smriti Mandhana was appointed as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League. The left-handed batter did not have the best start to her WPL career as she lost five matches on a trot as captain. While Bangalore avoided a wooden spoon finish in WPL, many fans were disappointed with their performance.

Mandhana recently turned up for Southern Brave in the Women's Hundred 2023 tournament. She performed decently for the side, scoring 238 runs in nine innings. The left-handed batter registered two half-centuries in the tournament. Her highest score was 70*, while her batting average was close to 30.

Mandhana will be keen to continue her good form in the Women's Premier League next year. She will likely continue as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. It will be interesting to see how she performs in the second edition of the tournament.

#2 RCB men's captain Faf du Plessis won BBL with Perth Scorchers

Perth Scorchers won the 2022/23 edition of the Big Bash League which ended earlier this year. Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL captain Faf du Plessis was a member of the Perth squad. He played seven matches and aggregated 163 runs for the Scorchers.

Faf has been playing T20 cricket across the globe this year, but his only championship win came in Australia. Despite performing well for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023, he could not lead his team to the trophy. He is currently sidelined from action due to an elbow injury. Faf will aim to come back better than ever in IPL 2024.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga won LPL 2023 as captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga stunned the cricket fans by leading B-Love Kandy to the Lanka Premier League championship earlier this month. While Hasaranga is known only for his leg spin, he ended LPL 2023 as the highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker and the Most Valuable Player.

Hasaranga aggregated 279 runs and 19 wickets for the Kandy-based franchise. It was one of the rare tournaments where the same player ended as the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker.

He missed the final match of the Lanka Premier League, but Angelo Mathews helped B-Love Kandy become the champions.