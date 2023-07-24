Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday (July 23). The Jind, Haryana-both cricketer has been a key figure in India's recent success in white-ball cricket, and will look to make his mark at the upcoming ODI World Cup this year.

Apart from his spin wizardry, Chahal is also one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world. He doesn't miss any opportunities to have fun and enjoy himself on the field.

He is one of those personalities who always looks to have banter and fun with other players, aside from taking wickets.

In this article, we will list some of Yuzvendra Chahal's on-field antiques wishing him a very happy birthday, which stole the limelight of the match.

3 most entertaining Yuzvendra Chahal moments

#3. Roasting his wife

This was probably one of the most savage moments when Yuzvendra Chahal decided to roast his wife Dhanashree Verma, and that too in front of the camera.

This happened when Chahal was playing for RCB in IPL 2020 and the parody character of Mr. Nags asked a question about playing chess with his wife.

Mr. Nags asked:

"So Yuzi, you have played chess for India, and now you have become a spinster. Have you ever played against her?"

Replying to the question, Chahal cheekily said:

"For that, you need to have a mind."

Well, this was all said in banter and definitely left everyone in splits.

#2. Having fun with the umpire

Even though he was not playing, Yuzvendra Chahal caught the umpires by surprise when he arrived at the field as the waterboy during India's clash against South Africa at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The incident took place in the third over when KL Rahul got hurt while pulling Wayne Parnell. He was in a lot of pain as the physio ran to attend to him. Chahal also came onto the field to help out the physios.

While the physio was attending to Rahul, Chahal was having a chat with the umpires and decided to have some fun with them.

Chahal first made the gesture of hitting the umpire Langton Rusere in his groin with his knee before giving him a light punch, which caught him off-guard and made for a hilarious moment.

#1. Iconic pose

Talking about Yuzvendra Chahal's entertaining moments without mentioning his iconic relaxing pose would be blasphemy.

In the India vs Sri Lanka match during the 2019 ODI World Cup, one incident caught the attention of cricket fans. Chahal, who was not in the playing XI, was relaxing and chilling on the sidelines with his usual swag, which gave rise to a meme-fest on social media.

With this pose becoming an iconic meme, he has recreated it several times, including at the 2022 T20 World Cup and when he took a memorable hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.