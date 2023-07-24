Top 3 Yuzvendra Chahal moments in the IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the best leg-spinners in the world currently, turned 33 on Sunday, July 23. The wily spinner who hails from Haryana has represented India in 72 ODIs and 75 T20Is, having first played for the country in 2016. Ever since making his debut, he has been a crucial part of India's white-ball sides, having won many games courtesy of his bowling.

He has picked up 212 wickets for India in the limited-overs format and is the leading wicket-taker for them in the shortest format of the game. He has also been a backbone for the teams he has represented in the Indian Premier League.

Back in the day, he was sensational for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and now, he is doing remarkably well for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

On that note, here's a look at Yuzvendra Chahal's top 3 moments in the IPL.

#1 Hat-trick vs KKR (IPL 2022)

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a hat-trick against KKR in IPL 2022.

In a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the batters and picked up a five-wicket haul, including a phenomenal hat-trick.

His effort came in the second innings as the Royals set out to defend a score of 217. Chahal picked up the hat-trick in the 17th over of the KKR innings. He first dismissed Shreyas Iyer who was well-set on 85, following which he got rid of Shivam Mavi. The leg-spinner then castled Pat Cummins, completing the hat-trick.

His wonderful achievement helped RR win the game by seven runs and he was deservingly named the Player of the Match.

#2 Wicket of Nitish Rana (IPL 2023)

When he picked up the wicket of Nitish Rana at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2023, Yuzvendra Chahal went past Dwayne Bravo (183) to become the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL.

The wicket came off a tossed-up delivery around the off-stump, which Rana tried to slog-sweep. The execution was not up to the mark, which meant that Shimron Hetmyer, stationed at deep backward point came into the picture. The West Indian batter completed the catch, propelling Chahal to the top of the list of wicket-takers.

Chahal had a brilliant day as he ended with figures of 4/25 from his quota of four overs, restricting KKR to just 149. The Royals won the game by nine wickets thanks to a special knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

#3 Purple Cap (IPL 2022)

Yuzvendra Chahal won the coveted Purple Cap in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal went on to win the coveted Purple Cap in IPL 2022, which is awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the season. The senior leg-spinner had a marvellous tournament, picking up 27 wickets over the course of the season.

He had a brilliant average of 19.52 and his best figures came against the Knight Riders when he picked up a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick.

Chahal's efforts helped the Rajasthan Royals reach the IPL 2022 final, where they lost to debutants Gujarat Titans.