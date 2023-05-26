3 factors which work in GT's favor ahead of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are in a place they've been in only before in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) - a must-win clash.

The last time it was win or bust, Hardik Pandya and Co. beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final. Since then, they've continued their excellent run in the league, finishing at the top of the standings for the second season running.

However, the Titans now find themselves with their backs against the wall. The defending champions are up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2, with Rohit Sharma's men riding a wave of terrific form.

It won't be easy for GT, who were beaten by MI towards the end of the league stage. However, there are a few indicators that suggest they will be able to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash.

Here are three factors which work in the Titans' favor ahead of the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

#3 The Titans haven't lost two games in a row at any point during IPL 2023

David Miller and Vijay Shankar are important cogs in the GT wheel

GT have won 22 of their 31 matches in the IPL, but what stands out even more than their stellar record is their consistency. They've lost two games in a row only once over the last two seasons, towards the end of last year's league stage when their playoff spot was close to being confirmed.

Stunningly, the Titans have not lost two games in a row at any point during the current season. This shows that they've been able to rebound from poor performances almost immediately and also displays their versatility when it comes to playing in different conditions.

As mentioned earlier, GT have a perfect record in must-win games as well, although the sample size for that is as small as possible. Numbers aside, it's clear that they know how to hold their nerve under pressure and have what it takes to rebound from their loss in Qualifier 1.

#2 The defending champions have clear match-winners in both departments

Shubman Gill is GT's leading run-getter this year and is in stellar form

Key GT players have been in stellar form in IPL 2023, and luckily for the team, they've been spread across the batting and bowling departments.

Shubman Gill has plundered 722 runs in 15 matches at an average of 55.54 and a strike rate of 149.17, with four half-centuries and two tons to his name. Vijay Shankar is the only other batter from the side to have crossed the 300-run mark this season, but he and his peers have contributed whenever necessary.

In the bowling department, meanwhile, Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan have been particular standouts. While Shami has collected 26 scalps to be atop the Purple Cap standings, Rashid is close on his heels with 25. Both bowlers have sub-eight economy rates, and Mohit Sharma is in the top 10 as well.

In a troubling sign for MI, important GT players are due telling performances. Captain Hardik and star batter David Miller are among those who are primed to step up and show their class in this pressure game.

#1 GT have a better bowling attack for Ahmedabad

GT have decided to discard Yash Dayal for the second time in the competition

The venue for this clash, Ahmedabad, will favor GT in two ways.

The first is obviously home advantage, with the Titans bound to have a plethora of fans in the massive stadium cheering them on. The second is the fact that the ground generally produces high-scoring pitches, which will play into the home side's hands.

Gujarat's strength is their bowling attack, which is capable of picking up 10 wickets on any night. Apart from Shami, Rashid and Mohit, the Titans can also call upon the impressive Noor Ahmad and perhaps the all-phase pedigree of Josh Little. Hardik, if fit to bowl, will be an obvious asset as well.

In contrast, MI have built their IPL 2023 title challenge on their power-packed batting lineup. Their bowling could come undone on a true wicket, especially if they bat first.

With the conditions likely to serve as an equalizer with respect to the two sides' batting units, the bowling departments could prove to be the difference. And GT's is definitely stronger.

Poll : Which unit has been stronger in IPL 2023? GT's bowling MI's batting 13 votes