3 fast bowlers who GT can sign if Mohammed Shami is ruled out of IPL 2024 ft. Raj Limbani

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a left ankle injury. He is expected to leave for the UK soon to undergo surgery.

Shami was the Indian bowling's backbone during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The right-arm speedster finished as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps in just seven games as India finished runners-up. Shami wasn't fully fit during the marquee event and decided to play the entire tournament by taking injections.

It has been learned that the Indian fast bowler had left for the UK in January for some special injections for his ankle and he was subsequently advised to start light running in three weeks. However, the injection hasn't worked and the only option left now is surgery if the words of a BCCI official are to be believed.

"Shami was in London in the last week of January to take special ankle injections and he was told that after three weeks, he can start light running and take it from thereon. But the injection hasn't worked and now the only option left is surgery. He will shortly leave for the UK for surgery. IPL seems out of question," a senior BCCI source was quoted by PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It will be a massive loss for Shami's IPL franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), who have performed exceptionally well in their first two seasons. Shami won the Purple Cap last year after finishing with 28 wickets in 17 matches.

The Gujarat Titans haven't named a replacement yet. Having said that, let us now have a look at three possible bowlers who can replace Shami in the GT squad:

# 3 Mohammed Kaif

Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif, who made his first-class debut for Bengal in January this year, could be a viable option for the Titans. He made an immediate impact with his nippy pace and ability to extract extra bounce off the surface.

Kaif can hit the hard lengths like Shami and can move the ball both ways. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the two brothers practiced together which helped Kaif hone his skills under the watchful guidance of a star international player.

In the six first-class matches Kaif has played so far, he has bagged 17 wickets at an impressive average of 22.41. While it won't be easy for a player who doesn't have much experience to hit the ground running in the IPL, the fact that he is Shami's brother could work in his favor.

# 2 Raj Limbani

Young pace sensation Raj Limbani took giant strides during the recently concluded U-19 World Cup, finishing as one of the leading wicket-takers with 11 wickets in six games. Limbani bagged three crucial wickets in the final against Australia but his efforts weren't enough to help India win the title.

A skiddy customer who can swing the ball both ways, Limbani doesn't have any experience of playing at the highest level. However, his exploits in the youth World Cup will certainly put him in the pipeline for a domestic call-up.

While he might not be a like-for-like replacement for Shami, Limbani could turn out to be a sensible pick for GT. Even if he doesn't get a chance to break into the playing XI, the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the greats of the game will be a huge learning curve for the youngster.

#1 Ishan Porel

Ishan Porel celebrates a wicket during an India A game,

Another Bengal fast bowler, Ishan Porel could be a possible replacement option for Mohammed Shami. Porel has been a consistent performer for Bengal on the domestic circuit. However, he hasn't had enough chances at the IPL level, having played a solitary IPL match for the Punjab Kings.

Porel was part of the winning U19 World Cup team in 2017 and was one of the most integral members of their triumphant campaign. Unlike the likes of Kaif and Limbani, Porel doesn't have the pace but he is a disciplined bowler.

He has a good overall record in both red-ball and white-ball cricket. In 29 T20 matches so far, Porel has picked up 40 wickets at an average of 18.45. Porel has been pretty consistent in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and will be hoping to make his cut in the IPL.

