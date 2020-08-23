The 3 fastest fifties for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL

Chennai Super Kings is, without a doubt, the most consistent team of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have made it to the playoffs every single time they have participated in the tournament and are also the second most successful team in terms of trophy count, having won it three times.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enter the 2020 edition as one of the strongest contenders for the title. They have a brilliant team to go with an astute leader in Mahendra Singh Dhoni. They will feature in the inaugural match of the season against the defending champions the Mumbai Indians.

Here, we look at the three fastest fifties scored for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

#3 Sam Billings - 21 balls

Sam Billings

Sam Billings' sensational fifty off 21 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 is the third-fastest fifty for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Chasing 203, after Andre Russell blitzed 88 off 36 balls, fans might have expected the Chennai Super Kings to stutter in the chase. However, opener Watson and Rayadu took them off to a flying start as the duo laced a 75-run partnership.

Dhoni's 25 off 28 pushed Knight Riders ahead once more as the required rate soared. But then, Billings entered the scene and his quickfire 56-off-23 balls overshadowed Russell's innings.

Comfortable against pace, Billings bided his time against the Knight Riders' spinners, using his feet and tucking twos into large gaps. Off the seamers, he pulled, drove and scooped his way to his fastest T20 fifty, coming in just 21 balls. His knock comprised of 2 fours and 5 sixes.

The right-hander was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his blitz following Chennai Super Kings' win.

#2 Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 20 balls

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Undoubtedly the most successful Indian captain and the second most successful IPL captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played many memorable knocks donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey. One such knock came against the Mumbai Indians in an eliminator during the 2012 edition.

Asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings' innings was jolted by Dhawal Kulkarni's two early strikes in the second over. Hussey and Badrinath took the challenge to build on from there and made a solid partnership of 94 runs for the third wicket.

The fall of Badrinath in the 13th over brought Dhoni to the crease. Dhoni assumed that attacking avatar that had made him a sensation when he hit the international scene. Dhoni hammered the MI bowlers all over the park and raced to his fifty in just 20 balls. Studded with 6 fours and 2 monstrous sixes, his unbeaten 51 helped CSK post a total of 187. This proved to be too big a total for the Indians as they fell short by 38 runs in the end.

#1 Suresh Raina - 16 balls

Suresh Raina

When one says CSK, the next image that comes to our mind is flamboyant left-hander Suresh Raina. He has been a regular in the team and has amazed his fans with his captivating knocks over the years.

One such knock, perhaps the knock of his life, came in the 2014 edition of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings were facing Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 2. KXIP posted a mammoth total of 226 for 6 in the limited 20 overs, thanks to Sehwag's 122-off-58 balls.

Chasing a daunting 227 in a high-pressure game, Raina took off from the word go, taking the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners. Raina got to his fifty off just 16 balls - the fastest for CSK - and continued the carnage to score 87 off just 25 balls. Raina blasted 12 fours and 6 sixes at an unbelievable strike rate of 348 before getting run out. His side continued to fight on but eventually fell short by 24 runs.