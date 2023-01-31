3 forgotten CSK players who played a role in the team's success

Very few T20 teams are as decorated as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are. Not only have they made the most playoff appearances in the IPL, but they've also lifted the coveted trophy on four separate instances.

Aside from that, the MS Dhoni-led team have also been the joint-most successful team in the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament, winning it twice. While the team might have endured their worst finish to an IPL season in 2022, not many teams have experienced the highs that they have.

The franchise is synonymous with its skipper, apart from the likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis and Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter two now ply their trade for other teams in the tournament but their contributions to CSK have been immense.

The Super Kings have been well-led by MS Dhoni over the years, while Dwayne Bravo remains their highest wicket-taker.

Likewise, there are a few unsung heroes who made their presence felt and played pivotal roles in the Super Kings' success over the years. Let's take a look at three of them here:

#1 Murali Vijay

While he made a name for himself as a dogged Test opener at the international level, Murali Vijay was also a destructive match-winner for CSK during their glory years. 'Monk' enjoyed a breakout season in 2010 that powered the Super Kings to their maiden IPL title before he topped the run-scorers' charts at the Champions League T20 that very year.

CSK clinched that title as well and retained Vijay ahead of the mega auction in 2011. The graceful beast had the uncanny knack of turning up clutch on the big night, with his belligerent 95 in the final of the 2011 season, and his barnstorming century in Qualifier 2 the following year etched in Super Kings folklore.

He might have tapered off in the format in the years that followed, but there is no denying that Vijay was a massive component of their success in the initial years of the IPL.

#2 Subramaniam Badrinath

The ultimate man for a crisis, Subramaniam Badrinath vaulted CSK out of perilous situations numerous times in the years gone by. He married a sound technique with unparalleled temperament to bail the Yellow Army out of dodgy terrain and lay the foundation for the likes of Dhoni, Albie Morkel and the rest to power along.

A clearly defined role certainly went a long way towards the same. Badrinath was often sent up the order if the Super Kings lost a couple of early wickets. If the stage was set for Dhoni's arrival, however, Badrinath was happy to hang back and hit out in the slog overs if needed.

It hit a crescendo when CSK found themselves reeling at 1/2 in the Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012. Badrinath walked out and joined forces with Michael Hussey to rescue his side, before Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo pulverized the bowlers at the death to help Chennai post a massive total.

Even today, it's hard to find a CSK fan who does not remember Badrinath's unsung contributions to the franchise's success.

#3 Shadab Jakati

Before Ravichandran Ashwin established himself as CSK's lead spinner, Shadab Jakati was Dhoni's go-to man. The left-arm spinner from Goa enjoyed a successful season in 2009, and while Ashwin was preferred in the initial stages of the following season, the duo then bowled in tandem towards the business end.

Jakati bowled a pivotal spell in the IPL 2010 final against the Mumbai Indians, picking up 2/26 off his three overs. Not only did those wickets read Sachin Tendulkar and the in-form Saurabh Tiwary, but he also held onto a brilliant catch by the ropes to send JP Duminy packing.

Jakati had a huge say in the final in 2011 too as he trapped AB de Villiers in front to shut the doors on a Royal Challengers Bangalore comeback. While Ravindra Jadeja might have pipped him as CSK's first-choice left-arm spinner over time, Jakati's contributions went a long way in securing a rich legacy for the franchise.

Which other CSK player do you think has been an unsung hero over the years in the IPL? Let us know in the comments section below!

