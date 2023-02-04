3 former CSK players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023

Having acquired the likes of Ben Stokes, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing a renaissance in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Men in Yellow have always been a unit that place immense faith in their players and attempt to sign them back at all costs even after being forced to release them. Players like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar and Ambati Rayudu have been part of CSK for many years now.

Unfortunately, though, the Super Kings have had to let a few names go and these players have gone on to become integral parts of other IPL sides. Here are three former CSK players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023.

#3 Mark Wood

Australia v England - T20I Series: Game 1

Mark Wood has played only one game in his IPL career, and that was for CSK back in 2018. The Englishman conceded 49 runs in his four overs without picking up a wicket and lost his place in the side.

During the IPL 2022 mega-auction, the Lucknow Super Giants snapped up Wood for a whopping ₹7.5 crore. As one of the few express quicks going around in world cricket, he was expected to play a massive role for them last year. However, the tall quick was ruled out with an injury as LSG reached the playoffs but failed to go any further.

Wood, along with the likes of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan, will be absolutely vital to the Super Giants' chances this year.

#2 Faf du Plessis

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars

A bonafide CSK legend, Faf du Plessis was stolen away by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The veteran batter played 92 matches for the Men in Yellow in the league, returning 2,721 runs at an average of 35.34 and a strike rate of 131.45.

Du Plessis played IPL 2023 for RCB, scoring 468 runs. The South African has been in good form in the ongoing SA20 league for the Joburg Super Kings and is showing no signs of slowing down despite his advancing age. As RCB's captain, he will have a massive role to play at the top of the order.

Bangalore struggled with their top order last year, especially against spin. Du Plessis, whose game is more developed than some of the others in the top five, will have a lot on his shoulders.

#1 Sam Curran

South Africa v England - 2nd One Day International

There was talk of CSK retaining Sam Curran ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction, but they decided to hang on to Moeen Ali instead. Curran was recovering from injury and hadn't set the IPL on fire despite several promising performances.

The pace-bowling all-rounder missed the 2022 edition of the league but saw teams fight for his services in the IPL 2023 auction. Fresh off a Player of the Tournament display in the T20 World Cup, Curran was snapped up by the Punjab Kings for ₹18.5 crore, becoming the most expensive purchase in the history of the event.

As one of the few all-rounders on PBKS' roster, Curran will be vital in both departments. He hasn't been in great form over the last two months, particularly in the SA20 league. The left-armer will have to hit his straps, though, with the Kings being heavily dependent on all-round contributions from him.

