3 former Delhi Capitals players who are part of Dubai Capitals for ILT20 2025 ft. Rovman Powell 

When the Indian Premier League (IPL) began in 2008, not many would have predicted T20 cricket to become the most sought-after format after almost 17 years. Short and crisp, the format has given a proper livelihood to several professional cricketers.

The Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) were bought by the GMR Group ahead of the inaugural edition. The rest of the seven teams were bought by Bollywood celebrities and popular business tycoons. While Indian cricketers are restricted from playing in any T20 leagues barring the IPL, ownership has expanded all across the globe.

The GMR Group, along with JSW Sports, currently own three different franchises in T20 leagues barring the Delhi Capitals. They bought the Dubai-based franchise ahead of the inaugural edition of ILT20 in 2023 and named them Dubai Capitals. They own the Pretoria Capitals (SA20) and Seatle Orcas (MLC).

All three franchises owned by GMR group and JSW Sports have shown an affinity towards players who have already represented Delhi Capitals in the IPL. With the third edition of the ILT20 currently underway, let us have a look at three former Delhi Capitals players who are part of the Dubai Capitals squad in ILT20 2025:

# 1. Rovman Powell

The West Indies T20I skipper is currently part of the Dubai Capitals squad in the ILT20 2025 and has previously represented Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Powell is a powerful striker of the ball and is a well-sought-after player in the T20 format. He has the ability to bat in the middle order and also play the role of a finisher when required.

Powell scored 25 runs in the opening encounter of the third edition of the ILT20 and looked in good touch.

His leadership qualities will also benefit the team going forward. Powell played all 14 matches in IPL 2022 and showed glimpses of his prowess. He was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2025 season.

# 2. Shai Hope

Shai Hope plays a shot for DC in the IPL 2024. Source: Getty

One of the premier batters for West Indies in ODIs, Shai Hope has improved his T20 game by leaps and bounds in the last year or so. He has worked really hard to accelerate in the middle overs and has emerged as one of the most powerful strikers.

Hope is a top-order batter who covers most of the game's facets. He is technically sound and can bide time in the middle when his team loses early wickets.

When on song, Hope has developed a tendency to take apart bowling attacks. The Dubai Capitals lost their second game of the ILT20 against the MI Emirates, but Hope showed his mettle and scored a brilliant century which kept his side in the game. Hope went unsold in the IPL auction after representing Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition.

# 3. Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib is part of the Dubai Capitals for ILT20 2025.Source: Getty

The Afghanistan all-rounder was signed in as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh during the 2024 season. Naib is a utility player who can chip-in all facets of the game. He played just a couple of games for the Delhi Capitals last year.

Gulbadin is currently part of the Dubai Capitals squad in the ILT20 and made a massive impact in the opening game for Dubai. The medium pacer finished with figures of 3/13 in his four overs against MI Emirates and played an instrumental role in Dubai Capitals winning by a solitary run.

He is a brutal striker of the ball and scored a blistering 55 off just 23 against India last year when the match finally ended up after two super overs. Naib will definitely look to make an impact for the Dubai Capitals as the ILT20 gets to its middle stages.

