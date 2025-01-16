3 former LSG players who are part of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for ILT20 2025 ft. Jason Holder

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had a mixed start to their 2025 International League T20 campaign. They lost their first game against the Desert Vipers, but bounced back to beat the Sharjah Warriors in their next outing.

Batting first, the Knight Riders posted 159/5 in their 20 overs. After losing Phil Salt early, Kyle Mayers (21 off 9) and Joe Clarke (32) set the ball rolling for Abu Dhabi. A late flourish from Laurie Evans (39*) and Andre Russell (24*) helped the team go past the 150-run mark.

In reply, the Sharjah Warriors were bundled out for 129 runs in 19.3 overs. Only four batters managed to cross the single-digit mark, with Jason Holder demolishing the batting line-up by picking up a four-wicket haul. David Willey took three wickets, while Mayers returned with two.

A few former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played crucial roles in helping the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders return to winning ways. On that note, let's look at three former LSG players who are part of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for ILT20 2025.

#1 David Willey

The English all-rounder has been a globetrotter, playing franchise T20 cricket across the globe throughout the year. David Willey has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, and SA20 among others.

While he has shouldered significant responsibilities in various T20 leagues, Willey failed to take off in the IPL. Across three IPL seasons, the all-rounder has played only 11 games, picking up six wickets and scoring 53 runs.

Willey was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants at the auction ahead of IPL 2024 for ₹2 crore. However, he didn't feature for them, as he withdrew his name even before the tournament started, citing personal reasons. Lucknow replaced the Englishman with New Zealand speedster Matt Henry.

#2 Jason Holder

The 33-year-old West Indian is one of the best all-rounders in the business. He is good with the new ball and can also hit the lusty blows in the lower order.

Jason Holder is an IPL veteran, having represented five teams in the tournament. He was part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during their maiden IPL season in 2022. Holder played a key role in helping them reach the playoffs by picking up 14 wickets in 12 matches, with the best figures of 3/31. He also scored 58 runs in eight innings.

Holder, who is currently playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, has played 46 IPL games, scalping 53 wickets. The right-hander has also scored 259 runs, with the highest score of an unbeaten 47.

#3 Kyle Mayers

The West Indian made his IPL debut in 2023 while playing for the Lucknow Super Giants. Coming into the side in the absence of injured Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers took off immediately with the bat.

The left-hander smashed 379 runs in 13 matches at an average of 29.15 at a strike rate of 144.10, including four half-centuries.

Mayers was also a part of the LSG squad in IPL 2024, but he didn't get any game time.

