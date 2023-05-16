3 former MI players who are now with LSG in IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

Five-time champions MI have sheltered countless players over its 16-year history and have had to part ways with several of them. The reasons for it vary from poor form, and team combination to mega auctions or even strategy. A huge fraction of those players have moved on after having found a new franchise through either trade or auction.

A few former MI players currently find themselves representing the Lucknow Super Giants. LSG had to forge a squad from scratch after managing to secure the services of KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

On that note, let us take a look at three former MI players who are currently with LSG in IPL 2023.

#1 Quinton de Kock

Prior to his stint with the five-time champions, Quinton de Kock was involved with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Delhi Daredevils (renamed to Delhi Capitals), and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Since his switch to MI in 2019 through a trade deal, de Kock has been one of the most consistent openers in the competition.

The South African played an integral part in MI's 2019 and 2020 title triumphs, scoring in excess of 500 runs across both those illustrious seasons. The Proteas opener forged a potent chemistry with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, but could not find a place among the retention list post the 2021 season.

He was roped in by LSG at the mega auction for a sum of ₹6.75 crore. MI placed a couple of bids to re-secure the services of the player but had to bow out after the ₹5 crore mark.

#2 Krunal Pandya

Much like Quinton de Kock, the all-rounder was a vital cog in each of MI's most recent title wins. He was roped in by MI for ₹2 crore at the 2016 auction and made an instant impression.

Krunal Pandya donned several roles across his lengthy stay with the Mumbai-based franchise. From a floater to a powerplay bowler, he was as good as utility players come. He also had to part ways with MI, as they were only allowed to retain four players at the end of the 2021 season.

MI were not in contention at all for Krunal at the 2022 auction as a huge bidding war saw LSG triumph with a final price of ₹8.25 crore. He is currently leading the LSG side in the absence of KL Rahul and recently recorded his first IPL win as captain.

#3 Daniel Sams

The Australian all-rounder was part of the MI setup in IPL 2022. Daniel Sams was a solid performer for the Rohit Sharma-led side in a season that was arguably the worst in the franchise's history. MI had to thwart competition from LSG to acquire his services for ₹2.60 crore.

His death bowling skills came in handy as he famously led the Mumbai Indians to a win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium, which was also arguably his finest moment in a MI shirt. However, he was not retained by MI, who opted for a bowling rebuild after a 10th-place finish.

After failing to get the left-arm all-rounder at the 2022 auction, LSG were successful in the 2023 mini-auction by claiming Sams for his base price of ₹75 lakh.

Other prominent players who are part of the LSG and have represented MI in the past are Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Nicholas Pooran.

Who will win the upcoming clash between LSG and MI in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

