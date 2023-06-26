3 former MI players who are with Texas Super Kings for Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings are owned by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owners, which explains the franchise's name. They have assembled a very competent T20 squad, led by former CSK legend and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis. Some of their major signings include David Miller, Devon Conway, and Mitchell Santner.

Major League Cricket (MLC) is an upcoming professional T20 league based in the United States of America. It is scheduled to start on July 13 and will conclude on July 30. Six teams are competing: LA Knight Riders, MI New York, SF Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom.

In this piece, we will talk about three former Mumbai Indians (MI) players who have been signed by the Texas Super Kings.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Texas Super Kings is ready for MLC. Texas Super Kings is ready for MLC. https://t.co/52ntxW1gYU

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu has retired from the IPL as the player with the joint-most titles (6) along with Rohit Sharma. He finished his career with the Chennai Super Kings this season, playing a crucial cameo (19 off 8 balls) in the IPL final. He scored 1932 runs in 90 matches at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 129.

However, Rayudu was also an integral part of the Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batter also scored 2416 runs in 114 matches for the Mumbai-based franchise in the Indian Premier League. He was a part of several iconic victories for the Mumbai Indians.

Texas Super Kings would hope that he steps up for the team the same way he did for the two most successful teams - MI & CSK - in the Indian Premier League.

#2 Dwayne Bravo

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Dwayne Bravo:



- Bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings.



- Player for Texas Super Kings. Dwayne Bravo:- Bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings.- Player for Texas Super Kings. https://t.co/TSfcysBKD6

Dwayne Bravo established himself as one of the greatest T20 cricketers of our generation. The former West Indies all-rounder was one of the key members of CSK's success in the IPL. He was a part of three title-winning campaigns - 2011, 2018 & 2021. He played 116 matches, scoring 1004 runs and taking 140 wickets for the team.

However, Bravo is also among the few players to have represented both MI and CSK. He was a part of MI in the first three seasons of the IPL. He played 30 matches and scored 457 runs and took 26 wickets.

Texas Super Kings will hope that the CSK bowling coach still has it in him to perform at the professional level in the T20 format.

#3 Daniel Sams

Australian bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams is also a part of the Texas Super Kings squad. He has played 16 matches in the IPL after making his debut in 2020. He has been a part of Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians.

Sams played for 11 matches for Mumbai Indians in the 2022 season. He picked up 13 wickets at an average of 37.36, an economy of 8.81, and a strike rate of 19.38. While these numbers are not too impressive, it was his first full season in the most competitive T20 league in the world.

The 30-year-old is expected to be one of the most integral signings for the Texas Super Kings, considering the fact that he is an active participant in T20 cricket across the globe.

