The Mumbai Indians franchise is set to spread its roots even further, now starting a new journey with MI New York in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket.

The MI franchise which started with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has expanded further over the years. They now house the MI Women's Team (Women's Premier League), MI Emirates (ILT20), and MI Cape Town (SA20). MI New York will be the fifth team of the franchise and will play in the USA.

Major League Cricket will be a six-team tournament that will be played from July 13 to 31. Some other familiar franchises taking part include the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC). All three franchises have bought teams in the MLC.

The MI franchise is always regarded as one family with a number of former players still a part of the teams in some capacity. That trend is set to continue for them in New York, with a few former players coming back to play for the franchise.

Here, we take a look at three of those players:

#1 Kieron Pollard

The all-rounder from Trinidad is adored in Mumbai for his contributions to the parent franchise. Kieron Pollard is a bonafide Mumbai Indians legend in his own right, representing the side from 2010 to 2022 and winning five titles.

He had an illustrious T20 career, especially in the Indian Premier League, and is now the batting coach for MI's IPL team. However, he is still a playing member with the MI Emirates and is set to do the same now with MI New York.

#2 Trent Boult

The left-arm pacer from New Zealand was a brief part of the Mumbai Indians' history in the IPL, but his impact was second to none. Trent Boult joined the team in 2019 and helped them win back-to-back titles for the first time in their history.

He bagged 105 wickets for the franchise at an economy rate of 8.29, including 11 maidens. With his lethal skills with the new ball, he formed a formidable partnership alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga that proved to be vastly successful.

#3 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran had a hugely successful IPL 2023 with the Lucknow Super Giants and finally made his mark after showing plenty of promise over the years. He made his debut in the league with the Punjab Kings in 2019 but was a somewhat-known commodity before that.

He was a part of the championship-winning Mumbai Indians squad in 2017. Although he didn't play a single game for the team, he is back with his former franchise in the MLC and will be itching to make his mark this time around.

