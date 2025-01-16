3 former RCB players who are part of Melbourne Stars for BBL 2024-25 ft. Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Melbourne Stars are two of the more popular franchises in the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League (BBL), respectively. They share similarities in terms of boasting star-studded line-ups, playing an exciting brand of cricket and having strong fan bases.

The two franchises have also been accused of underperforming under pressure, with no championship wins on their resume. Despite having the potential to dominate the oppositions, they have failed to achieve consistent success.

RCB have reached the playoffs nine times, while losing the final thrice. They have been the wooden spooners on two occasions in the league's history.

Meanwhile, the Stars have made eight playoff appearances in the BBL, with five semi-final exits and ended as runner-ups three times. They have also finished last two times in the tournament.

Through all these years, there have been few players who represented RCB and are a part of the Stars' roster in BBL 2024-25. Let's take a look at three such players who are plying their trade for the Melbourne-based franchise in the ongoing season.

#1 Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been one of the best cricketers to represent the Melbourne Stars. After a one-season stint with the Perth Scorchers, Stoinis has been playing for the Stars since the 2013-14 season. He has garnered 2,920 runs in 107 games at a strike rate of 134.06 and ranks second on the list of top run-scorers for the Stars in BBL history.

During the 2019-20 season, Stoinis registered his highest individual score of 147* off 79 against Sydney Sixers in the BBL. Meanwhile, he has scalped 42 wickets for the side, with best figures of 4/21 coming in the 2018-19 season against the Brisbane Heat.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis has appeared in 96 IPL games, scoring 1,866 runs and picking up 43 wickets. Stoinis played for RCB in the 2019 season under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. In 10 games, he garnered 211 runs and took two wickets.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is nicknamed 'The Big Show' due to his ability to put on a show for cricket fans with his ability to launch sixes at will. Over the years, the swashbuckling batter has entertained the fans with his explosive striking and innovation against almost every opposition bowler.

Maxwell is currently ranked third for the most runs (3,137) in the BBL history. Like Marcus Stoinis, he also played for the Perth Scorchers in the 2012-13 season and since then, has been an integral part of the Melbourne franchise.

He has been the most prolific batter for the Melbourne Stars with 3,013 runs in 110 games. The right-hander registered the tournament's highest individual score of 154* against Hobart Hurricanes in the 2021-22 season.

Recently, Glenn Maxwell played an emphatic knock of 90 off 55 to pull the team out of trouble against the Melbourne Renegades. He lifted the team's total from 55/5 to 165, which eventually helped them win the game.

Meanwhile, Maxwell has played 134 IPL games for different teams, where he has scored 2,771 runs and plucked 37 wickets. The 36-year-old represented RCB in the last four seasons and was released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. He scored 1,266 runs and scalped 18 wickets in 52 games for the franchise, while playing under Faf du Plessis' captaincy in three out of the four seasons.

#3 Adam Milne

Adam Milne played for the Stars in BBL 2024-25- Source: Getty

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne agreed to a pre-Christmas stint in the BBL 2024-25 with Melbourne Stars. He filled in for Usama Mir in the first three games and scalped as many wickets at an economy of 8.70. He is now playing for the Sharjah Warriorz in the International League T20 (ILT20).

In the past, Milne has represented RCB in two seasons (2016 and 2017). During this time, he played five games and bagged four wickets at an economy of 9.83.

