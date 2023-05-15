3 former SRH players who are now with GT in IPL 2023

The nature and format of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are such that very few players have managed to represent a single franchise for a long time.

The continuous reshuffling of players thanks to auctions means that a player representing one franchise this year might be seen playing against them in the next season.

These reshufflings depend on many factors, including the structures of the respective teams, the requirements of the particular skillset of a player, and auction dynamics.

Virat Kohli is the only player to have played for only one franchise, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2008 until now.

When the Gujarat Titans (GT) face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 62nd match of the IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad, many GT players will find themselves playing against their former team, SRH.

In this article, we will look at three such SRH players who are plying their trade for GT in IPL 2023.

#3 Vijay Shankar

An excellent timer of the cricket ball, Vijay Shankar hasn't had enough opportunities in his IPL career.

Initially picked up by the Chennai Super Kings, he got to play only one match in 2014.

Shankar was then bought by the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2016 and played two seasons for them, where he scored 101 runs in four innings at a decent strike rate of 134.7.

Shankar has been playing for GT for the last two seasons, for which he has played some match-winning innings in 12 innings at a magnificent SR of 149.6.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha

One of the best wicketkeepers in modern cricket right now, Wriddhiman Saha, was also part of the SRH franchise in the 2018–21 time period.

He was mostly used as a powerplay basher in the opening slot, and he did justify that role with some crucial and quickfire innings, scoring 553 runs for the team at an SR of 134.26.

Saha was then bought by the Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2022 and was given a similar role.

He has already amassed 592 runs at a strike rate of 135.78 for GT and will look to add more to his tally in the remaining matches of the season, helping the team defend their title.

#1 Rashid Khan

In February 2017, Rashid Khan fetched the highest bid for any associate ation player ever when SRH bought the wily leg-spinner for a sum of ₹4 crore.

Rashid justified his selection and soon became a vital cog in the Hyderabad set-up, and his ability to bowl in all phases of the game made him an indispensable part of the franchise till 2021.

Before the IPL 2022 mega auction, in a surprise move, the SunRisers stunned everyone by not retaining the Afghanistan bowler.

Gujarat saw the right opportunity to sign Rashid as their first priority pick along with Hardik Pandya in the draft to form a brilliant core for the franchise.

And Rashid justified the decision, picking up 42 wickets so far in just 28 matches for the Gujarat Titans with an economy of 7.32 so far.

