3 funniest Deepak Chahar moments in the IPL

One of the finds of former Indian Coach Greg Chappell, Deepak Chahar, turned 31 on August 7. He has attained mastery in the art of swing bowling and smokes some lusty blows down the order.

But besides his skillset, he is the kind of character who likes to be witty while keeping the environment light.

His captain at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), MS Dhoni, with whom he has been playing since Rising Pune Supergiant days, described Chahar as follows:

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug; if he is not there, you would think, Where is he? If he is around, you would think, Why is he here? The good part is that he is maturing, but he takes time, and that is the problem; in my lifetime, I won’t see him matured (smiles)."

On his birthday, we will discuss some of his hilarious moments, which made everyone have a laughter riot, and wish him a very happy birthday.

#3 Pleading with Dhoni for his autograph

In what turned out to be a riveting final, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans to win their fifth IPL title in 2023. With CSK storming past the finish line, legendary skipper MS Dhoni became the focus of everyone's attention. Nobody wanted to miss out on their 'Dhoni moment' and express their gratitude to him.

Sadiq Basha @SadiqBasha_



Dhoni ~ Catch Pudikkave Mattenra Unnakku Yethukku da Autograph



#IPL2023Final #CSK #LEO pic.twitter.com/wCVYuZW430 Deepak Chahar Asking AutographDhoni ~ Catch Pudikkave Mattenra Unnakku Yethukku da Autograph

Deepak Chahar decided to have MS Dhoni sign his autograph on his shirt, but the legend kept refusing it. This was due to the seamer dropping a sitter of Shubman Gill at short fine leg in the first half of the game. Chahar pleaded with the former Indian captain to give him an autograph. This whole scene was enough to make everyone laugh.

Ultimately, after all his efforts, the CSK captain obliged and gave Chahar his autograph.

#2 Hilarious dance celebration

It was a night to remember for the "Yellow Brigade" after they won their fifth IPL trophy this year. After the match, the celebrations of CSK players and support staff went full tilt until the next morning.

Malti Chahar🇮🇳 @ChaharMalti what a match and what a win !!

And what a season for our cherry!! @deepak_chahar9 from injuries to victory!! More love and power to you bro

#lifetime #memories #csk #win #whistlepodu #YelloveArmy #CSKvGT

#GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/933EuCfCGb Celebration is still going on even at 5 am in the morningwhat a match and what a win !!And what a season for our cherry!! @deepak_chahar9 from injuries to victory!! More love and power to you bro

Apart from the dressing room's celebration and Dhoni’s emotional moments with his family, there was one video that took the internet by storm.

It was a video clip shared by Malti Chahar, sister of Deepak Chahar, of his hilarious dancing celebration on the team hotel's corridor balcony.

#1 Challenging Dubey for a one-over match

Shivam Dube recently revealed his choice of the all-time CSK XI, featuring top players who have represented the franchise till date. The selection video was shared on CSK’s official Instagram handle.

Notably, he excluded Deepak Chahar, a player who has picked 71 wickets in 68 appearances for the franchise. Chahar quickly responded to Dube’s post on Instagram, challenging him for a one-on-one match in the next IPL.

Chahar wrote: “@dubeshivam sabse pahle next year tere or mera match hoga 1 over ka I will bowl 1 over to you bowl 1 over to me let’s see who wins and takes the spot? (We will play a match of one over next year, whoever wins takes the spot.”

This hilarious comment tickled everyone's funny bones.