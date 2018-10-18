×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 great domestic pacers who failed to replicate their form in the international level

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
174   //    18 Oct 2018, 19:04 IST

England v India: 4th Investec Test - Day Two
England v India: 4th Investec Test - Day Two

India is a difficult country for a fast bowler to ply his trade. With most of the pitches favouring the slower bowlers, the faster bowlers have a tough time on Indian grounds. That is one of the main reasons why India has produced very few quality pacers in the past.

Coming to our domestic circuit, bowling in the Ranji trophy and in the international level is completely different as the quality of opposition and type of pitches get changed. Though taking wickets at both levels are difficult, the international level is a true test for a fast bowler or for that matter any cricketer.

On that note, let us have a look at 3 such bowlers who have had a great Ranji career but were not able to impress for the country.

#1 Pankaj Singh

Pankaj Singh, the lanky fast bowler from Rajasthan is one of the prime examples of a good Ranji bowler failing in the international level. Having started his domestic career with Rajasthan, Pankaj Singh soon came into the sight of the Indian selectors. With his height, he was able to generate a lot of bounce which enabled him to get selected to the Indian Test team for many overseas tours. However, he was not able to replicate his domestic form on the England and South African pitches which soon put him out of the selector's radar.

Pankaj Singh was fairly impressive at the beginning of the 2nd season of IPL with RCB but was not able to perform consistently. Though he was a part of the IPL for a few more seasons with various other teams, it did not help him as his limited-overs career never took off.

He is now playing domestic cricket for the newly promoted side Puducherry where his experience will be of value to the youngsters.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ranji Trophy Rajasthan Royals Indian Cricket Team R Vinay Kumar Dhawal Kulkarni
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
4 exciting batsmen who could be the future of Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
From Gavaskar to Tendulkar, Mumbai is India's perennial...
RELATED STORY
3 off-field instances which show the Greatness of Rahul...
RELATED STORY
India's 2007 World T20 manager confirmed as Zimbabwe...
RELATED STORY
5 domestic pacers who could boost Team India's bench...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Delhi Daredevils XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 domestic records that will never be broken
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 youngest IPL debutants
RELATED STORY
10 instances when an IPL century was scored in a losing...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who could not live up to their hype in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us