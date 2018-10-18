3 great domestic pacers who failed to replicate their form in the international level

India is a difficult country for a fast bowler to ply his trade. With most of the pitches favouring the slower bowlers, the faster bowlers have a tough time on Indian grounds. That is one of the main reasons why India has produced very few quality pacers in the past.

Coming to our domestic circuit, bowling in the Ranji trophy and in the international level is completely different as the quality of opposition and type of pitches get changed. Though taking wickets at both levels are difficult, the international level is a true test for a fast bowler or for that matter any cricketer.

On that note, let us have a look at 3 such bowlers who have had a great Ranji career but were not able to impress for the country.

#1 Pankaj Singh

Pankaj Singh, the lanky fast bowler from Rajasthan is one of the prime examples of a good Ranji bowler failing in the international level. Having started his domestic career with Rajasthan, Pankaj Singh soon came into the sight of the Indian selectors. With his height, he was able to generate a lot of bounce which enabled him to get selected to the Indian Test team for many overseas tours. However, he was not able to replicate his domestic form on the England and South African pitches which soon put him out of the selector's radar.

Pankaj Singh was fairly impressive at the beginning of the 2nd season of IPL with RCB but was not able to perform consistently. Though he was a part of the IPL for a few more seasons with various other teams, it did not help him as his limited-overs career never took off.

He is now playing domestic cricket for the newly promoted side Puducherry where his experience will be of value to the youngsters.

