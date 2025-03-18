3 GT players who are not in form heading into IPL 2025 ft. Jos Buttler

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will begin their IPL 2025 season with a home match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on March 25. It will be the second season for GT under Shubman Gill's captaincy, but this time, the team looks much stronger on paper.

Ad

Last season, the Titans were without star players Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Shami, which had a direct impact on their performance. New captain Shubman Gill tried his best but could only take the Titans to the eighth position in the IPL 2024 standings.

The mega auction allowed GT to rope in some big names ahead of the new season. While their squad looks excellent on paper, here's a list of three cricketers whose form has not been great recently.

Ad

Trending

#1 Jos Buttler has struggled ahead of IPL 2025

Former Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has moved to Gujarat Titans ahead of the new IPL season. Buttler played a massive role in RR's success by scoring runs consistently for the team at the top of the order. This year, he is likely to open the batting for GT along with captain Shubman Gill.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Buttler and Gill could probably end up as the best opening pair in GT's history, but the former RR batter has not been in the best touch. He has only one half-century in his last 10 outings.

During the recent away matches against India, Buttler struggled to score runs despite having a ton of experience of playing in the Indian conditions. However, Buttler is a quality player, and he should return to form soon.

Ad

#2 Sherfane Rutherford

The middle-order of Gujarat Titans was exposed in IPL 2024 after the departure of Hardik Pandya. Although GT have roped in players like Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, and Glenn Phillips for IPL 2025, their middle order still seems weaker than their other departments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

To make things worse, Rutherford had a forgettable outing with the Desert Vipers in the recently concluded ILT20 tournament in UAE. His last three scores with the bat are 4,0 and 7. It will be interesting to see if GT prefer the Caribbean all-rounder over Glenn Phillips in their playing XI for the first match against the Punjab Kings.

#3 Karim Janat

Another overseas all-rounder to feature on the list is Karim Janat. Gujarat Titans are known for backing Afghanistan's cricketers in the IPL. They had Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Azmatullah Omarzai in their squad last season.

Ad

Ahead of IPL 2025, GT have retained Rashid and roped in all-rounder Karim Janat at the auction. While Janat has great cricketing skills, his recent performances have not been up to the mark across formats.

Barring the unbeaten half-century in a bilateral T20I against Zimbabwe, Janat's batting form has been concerning. He has nine scores of less than 25, including five single-digit scores in his last 10 innings. With the ball, Janat has not taken more than one wicket in his last five innings. Janat is likely to warm the benches in the initial IPL 2025 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️