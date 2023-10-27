3 hilarious MS Dhoni one-liners that show he could've been a comedian

On the field, MS Dhoni earned the moniker of "Captain Cool." But the moment he used to step out of the park, the former India captain's funny side always grabbed headlines.

He may have retired but MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the most loved cricketers in India. The fan craze for Dhoni is unparalleled and his style, aura, and, most importantly, humor make sure there's a constant buzz about him around the fans.

Just to give you a taste of his wicked wittiness, Dhoni was recently asked about giving some advice to all boys, especially bachelors. His hilarious answer showed that if not a cricketer, he would have been a comedian for sure with his funny one-liners. Speaking at an event about marriage and love, MS Dhoni said:

“So, if you find someone that you are really happy with, please do get married. To all the bachelors present over here who have a girlfriend, I would like to clear up this misconception for you. Don’t ever think meri wali alag hai (don’t think that your partner is different from others)."

MS Dhoni’s hilarious advice left the entire audience in splits. It's not the first time that his wittiness has made people burst into laughter with his funny one-liners.

In this article, we will look at some of the instances when MS Dhoni's humorous takes on certain topics made people chuckle.

#3 "CSK won't buy me"

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), under MS Dhoni's captaincy, has made 12 playoff appearances in 14 IPL seasons, and is tied with the Mumbai Indians for most IPL trophies (five) in the history of the competition.

In the 2019 edition of the IPL, CSK had just beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at the Chepauk, leading the former to go top of the table and virtually seal a playoff spot. Dhoni was asked during post-match about his team's secret of being very consistent, to which the captain cheekily replied: (via Hindustan Times)

"If I tell everyone what it is, then CSK won't buy me at the auction. It's a trade secret."

Dhoni's hilarious response left everyone in the stadium in splits.

#2 "Clash of the Titans"

It's a well-known fact that it was Dhoni who first called Ravindra Jadeja "Sir," which eventually became synonymous with the ace all-rounder. It was mostly during 2014 when Dhoni used to frequently use social media site Twitter (now X) and make jokes on "Sir Jadeja" a lot.

At one occasion, Dhoni made Jadeja hypothetically compete with mega actor Rajnikant in a cricket match and called it "Clash of the Titans." He said via his official X account:

"If ever Rajni sir had to face sir jadeja's bowling,the battle would be known as CLASH OF THE TITANS"

Needless to say that this tweet went viral and got a lot of likes and retweets.

#1 "Can apply for Australian citizenship"

A five-test series in Australia in 2014, which proved to be bittersweet for India, saw one of the funniest post-match answers from Dhoni when he was asked about the experience of such a long Australian tour. Dhoni, who was announcing his test retirement, replied instantly (via ANI's official X)

"Another 20 days here, we could probably apply for citizenship."

Yet another post-match sixer by the great man, that fortunately led to everybody ribbing rather than leaving only the opposition sweating.