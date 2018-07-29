3 Indian batsmen who can solve India's middle order woes in the World Cup 2019

Avik Das FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.66K // 29 Jul 2018, 11:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Cricket World Cup is less than one year away and India is preparing diligently for the grand tournament. Currently, the Men in Blue are on an England tour, which is important for the team. The World Cup will be held in England, so this tour will be beneficial for the Indian players as they will have a comprehension of the English conditions.

Currently, India is the number two ODI team in the world just behind England. India just finished the 3-match ODI series against England but lost the series by 1-2 margin. However, one of the major concerns of the current Indian team is in the middle order. They are lacking a consistent and dependable middle-order batsman. Though India have tried a few talented batsmen, nobody has been quite convincing yet.

The top order of Indian batting line-up is stupendous. The opening pair of Dhawan-Rohit is certainly successful in limited overs and they have been opening for a long period of time. Furthermore, Indian captain Virat Kohli bats in the number 3 slot, who is probably the best ODI batsman of this era.

But the middle order batting issue is a headache for the skipper Virat Kohli nowadays. Therefore, if India wants to win the World Cup, the Men in Blue need to find the best suitable player in the middle order.

Here we discuss 3 players who can be good inclusions in the middle order

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Pant is one of the best young players in India now. The 20-year-old wicket-keeper batsman is regarded as the future long-term successor of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pant first came into the limelight during the U19 Cricket World Cup, which was held in 2016. Eventually, he made his senior India debut against England in a T20I match last year.

This year, Pant had an incredible IPL season, where he played for the Delhi Daredevils. The youngster was the second highest run-getter of the season and scored 684 runs in 14 matches.

He also hit most numbers of fours and sixes of the IPL this year. Presently, Pant is in England as he was selected for the Test series. Given his current form, he can be a great option in the Indian middle order if he can continue his impressive form. Team India will get a reliable, talented batsman in the middle order in Pant.

1 / 3 NEXT