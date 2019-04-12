×
3 Indian players whose below-par IPL performance could cost them a place in the World Cup squad

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
620   //    12 Apr 2019, 02:08 IST

Ambati Rayudu has not looked comfortable against quality pace bowlers
Ambati Rayudu has not looked comfortable against quality pace bowlers

Despite the glamour that surrounds the IPL, Indian fans just can't get their minds off the upcoming World Cup 2019. The performances of the players who are in contention for a berth in India's World Cup squad are being keenly observed by the cricket pundits, fans and most importantly, the selection committee.

Even though Selection Committed Head MSK Prasad, captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have reiterated that the performances in IPL 2019 will have no bearing on the selection of the World Cup squad, there is no doubt that the current form of the players will be considered at the time of the selection.

The Indian team management has given every player plenty of chances to present their case. The main focus will be on the much talked about number 4 spot; the selectors have tried a barrage of players in that position but are yet to take a final call.

Moreover, Kohli and the selection committee will also have to decide whether they want to go with an extra seamer or get the experienced Ravindra Jadeja in the side. 

Considering the cut-throat competition for places in the squad, it is necessary for the hopeful players to perform well in the IPL. Here are 3 players who haven't done that in the IPL so far, and as a result might be omitted from the final 15.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav

Even though Umesh Yadav hasn't been in the Indian ODI side for a while now, he had an outside chance of making it to the final 15.

Yadav made a comeback to the ODI team last year owing to his fantastic IPL performance for RCB. Moreover, the selectors were always expected to consider an extra fast bowler in English conditions.

But unfortunately, Yadav has taken only 2 wickets in the four matches in the IPL this year while leaking runs at a poor economy of 8.49. The speedster has surely lost a golden opportunity to impress the selectors.

