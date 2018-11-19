IPL 2019: 3 Indian seamers who could rake in the moolah this auction

IPL 2019 has a different air to it compared to previous editions, thanks to the spectre of the looming World Cup. With ICC's mega-event starting immediately after the IPL, talks of resting key players in order to prevent untimely injuries have been doing the rounds.

The Australian cricket board has already restricted the participation of its players. Many other teams are expected to follow suit. Only Cricket New Zealand has allowed full participation of its players as their schedule is not as jam-packed as that of the others.

But while resting the batsmen for a long time may or may not be necessary, wrapping the fast bowlers in cotton wool makes perfect sense. Thus, a lot of the premier pacers might be missing in action from this year's IPL. Why, India's own Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are set to be rested at some stage of the tournament, if not the entirety of it.

This indirectly increases the value of domestic pacers manifold. Let's look at 3 pacers who might make it big come auction day:

#1 Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami

The Delhi Daredevils discard is not one of the best T20 bowlers going around in India for sure. But when on song, he has the potential to cause serious damage. With pacy yorkers and steep bouncers, he can rattle any opposition on his day.

It was a bit surprising to see Delhi release him ahead of the auctions. With him not being in India's World Cup plans either, Shami seems set for a fat pay cheque at this year's auction.

After 35 matches in the IPL, Shami's record doesn't look great, with an economy above nine and a bowling average of 51.33. But his unquestioned x-factor could make him a top pick.

