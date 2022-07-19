3 instances where Hardik Pandya proved he was the perfect all-rounder for India

One of the biggest positives for Indian cricket over the last six months has been the form and consistency of Hardik Pandya. After showing superb leadership traits while leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title, Hardik Pandya has translated this form for the Indian team. He looks calm, assured, and always at ease out on the field.

With improved fitness and an understanding of the roles assigned to him, Hardik balances this Indian team perfectly and his form with both bat and ball augurs well for the side.

In the IPL this season, Hardik Pandya scored 487 runs in 15 games, with four fifties as he took up the challenge bat at number four. With the ball, he picked up eight wickets at an average of 27.75. It seems as if this was the season where Hardik finally came to terms with his talent.

Wickets

Runs



For his solid all-round performance,



@hardikpandya7 bags the Player of the Series award.

Here we take a look at 3 instances where Hardik Pandya was the match-winning all-rounder for India:

#3 An all-round display at Trent Bridge

Hardik changed the game with his bowling

Back in 2018, Hardik responded to a slew of criticism over his place in the side with a terrific display of seam bowling on a helpful deck at Trent Bridge. He picked up a 5-wicket haul in the first innings to bundle out England for 161. India earned an invaluable lead but Hardik was not done yet.

After Virat Kohli's century in the second innings, Hardik Pandya sauntered out and slammed a breezy 52 to set England a daunting target of 521. The hosts were never quite up for the challenge as India won the match convincingly by 203 runs.





SPECIAL: A fifer to savour for a long time for @hardikpandya7 . A proud moment for the all-rounder to see his name on the Trent Bridge Honour's board

#2 A blitz in Southampton

Hardik showed his worth in England

Stress fractures are a thing of the past for Hardik Pandya. After leading Gujarat Titans, he looks a different player, assured, always in control and in the first T20I against England in Southampton, he showed why he is crucial for India in all formats.

He walked in when India were 89 for 3 and then proceeded to slam his maiden half-century in this format. This powered India to 198 and then he stepped up with the ball as he returned with figures of 4 for 33 in his four overs. This double has not been achieved by any other Indian player in this format.

"A lot of time goes behind the scenes with my preparation to ensure my body is all right. Because I took a long break [last year], I wanted to make sure my rhythm was all right, and it is," he said after the match.

#1 Match-winner in Manchester

Hardik was superb with the ball in Manchester

The England tour proved to be a coming-of-age series for Hardik Pandya. After impressing in the T20I series, he stepped up when Rohit Sharma needed him in the deciding ODI at Manchester.

He used the short ball to his advantage to get rid of Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler and ended with four wickets in a terrific spell in the middle overs. India were tottering in the chase when he joined ranks with Rishabh Pant and played an almost flawless innings of 71 to set up the perfect platform for Pant to go forward and finish the match and clinch the series.





Dressing room reactions & emotions after





𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦! Dressing room reactions & emotions after #TeamIndia 's ODI series triumph against England at Manchester.

