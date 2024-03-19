3 instances of multiple players getting injured in the same match ft. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

The third ODI played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday saw a slew of injuries take place.

While Soumya Sarkar was the first to get taken off the field owing to a concussion, Jaker Ali Anik and Mustafizur Rahman also followed him back to the hut with injuries of their own.

Cricket has seen quite a few instances in which several players have got injured in the same game, attempting to take matters into their own hands and hoping to help their team.

In this article, we bring to you three instances of multiple players getting injured in the same match.

#1 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, 2024

The latest instance of such an incident took place in the third ODI of the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series on Monday, March 18.

Being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Soumya Sarkar was the first player to be substituted after he sustained a concussion injury while fielding. He hit the billboard on the boundary fence while patrolling there and was replaced by Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

Another substitute Jaker Ali Anik had to be taken off the field when he collided with Anamul Haque while going for a high catch in the dying stages of the first innings. Medium pacer Mustafizur Rahman too had to be stretchered off due to cramps, and could not finish his quota of ten overs.

#2 West Indies vs India, 4th Test, 1976

The fourth Test between the West Indies and India at Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, became famous due to the five batters who were absent hurt for the visitors.

Anshuman Gaekwad was hit in the left ear and spent two nights in the hospital, while Brijesh Patel had stitches after being hit in the mouth. Michael Holding and Wayne Daniels were the main wreckers-in-chief for the Windies, with Van Holder and Bernard Julien assisting them.

Karnataka stalwart Gundappa Viswanath, renowned to be one of the most elegant batters the world has seen, was caught off a ball that broke his thumb.

Wisely or not, India's captain the late Bishan Singh Bedi declared before he and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar had to face the chin music. Interestingly, all 17 members of India's touring party fielded at some stage during the match. One of the substitutes, Surinder Amarnath, was also taken to hospital during the game for an appendix operation.

#3 India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2012

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma batting together.

One of the most horrific collisions took place between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a match between India and Pakistan at the 2012 Asia Cup in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a nice tossed-up delivery on the pads to Umar Akmal, who glanced it towards deep square leg and called for two. Sharma and Kohli both approached the ball at lightning speed and crashed into each other.

The Pakistanis were able to take three runs as Irfan Pathan collected the ball and threw it back to skipper MS Dhoni. Sharma and Kohli had taken horrible blows and were seen lying on the ground, with the physio walking out to tend to them.

Although Sharma soon got up and was seen hobbling on his knees, Kohli remained lying on the ground for quite some time before being helped off.

Luckily, this did not dent India's chances in the game, as Kohli returned to score a brilliant 183, which is his highest score in this format of the game, and Sharma stroked a wonderful 68.